सीएम आवास के सामने महिला ने परिवार संग किया आत्मदाह का प्रयास, भाजपा विधायक पर लगाया रेप का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 01:28 PM IST
गौतमपल्ली थाने में धरने पर बैठा पीड़ित परिवार।
गौतमपल्ली थाने में धरने पर बैठा पीड़ित परिवार। - फोटो : amar ujala
उन्नाव के भाजपा विधायक पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाते हुए एक महिला ने रविवार दोपहर मुख्यमंत्री आवास के सामने परिवार संग आत्मदाह का प्रयास किया। पुलिस ने किसी तरह सबको काबू में किया। महिला का आरोप है कि विधायक की शिकायत करने के बावजूद पुलिस उन पर कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है। विधायक उसे जानमाल की धमकी दे रहे हैं।
सीएम योगी के आवास के बाहर रविवार दोपहर एक महिला परिवार संग पहुंची। गेट के पास मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी कुछ समझ पाते कि इतने में सभी आत्मदाह का प्रयास करने लगे। पुलिस ने किसी तरह सभी को काबू में किया और उन्हें गौतमपल्ली थाने लेकर पहुंची।

पीड़ित महिला ने आरोप लगाया कि उन्नाव के भाजपा विधायक और उनके भाई ने उससे दुष्कर्म किया और अब उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दे रहे हैं। पुलिस से शिकायत के बावजूद कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। न्याय न मिलने से आहत होकर वह परिवार संग आत्मदाह के लिए मजबूर हुई।

पुलिस के काफी समझाने के बाद भी परिवार शांत नहीं हुआ और गौतमपल्ली थाने में ही धरने पर बैठ गया है। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया है।

