ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद फैसला: पूरे यूपी में अलर्ट जारी, सड़कों पर पुलिस, सोशल मीडिया पर भी की जा रही निगरानी

वाराणसी के ज्ञानवापी परिसर स्थित श्रृंगार गौरी के नियमित दर्शन-पूजन के मामले में अदालत सोमवार को निर्णय सुनाएगी। इसे लेकर पूरे प्रदेश में अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। संवेदनशील जगहों पर खास नजर रखी जा रही है।

UP | Alert has been sounded in all sensitive areas ahead of judgment to be delivered in Gyanvapi matter. Patrolling on, peace being ensured. Religious heads have issued statements asking for peace to be maintained: Prashant Kumar, ADG Law & Order pic.twitter.com/yvSDiObNZP

UP | Static reserves are posted to ensure no anti-social elements may use the situation to their benefit. Digital volunteers have been asked to keep an eye on social media platforms. Police on roads given riots gears: Prashant Kumar, ADG Law & Order pic.twitter.com/LUmBdH4rJ9