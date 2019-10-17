शहर चुनें

Alert near Gorakhpur after five doubtful found in district

गोरखपुर के पास पांच संदिग्धों को लेकर अलर्ट, सात जिलों को सतर्कता बरतने का निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 04:58 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
महाराजगंज-नेपाल बॉर्डर पर पांच संदिग्धों को पकड़े जाने के बाद नेपाल से सटे सभी सात जिलों को सतर्कता बरतने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।
एडीजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर पीवी रामा शास्त्री ने कहा, त्योहारों के मद्देनजर सभी जगहों पर संदिग्धों पर नजर रखी जा रही है।

उन्होंने बताया कि पकड़े गए संदिग्धों से कोई विशेष इनपुट नहीं मिला है। उन्हें रिहा कर दिया गया।
