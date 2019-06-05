शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Lucknow   Akhilesh yadav speaks on break up of alliance of SP and BSP.

मायावती के गठबंधन से अलग होने पर अखिलेश बोले, 'कभी-कभी आप जीतते नहीं लेकिन सीखते हैं'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 05 Jun 2019 01:35 PM IST
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : amar ujala
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती द्वारा गठबंधन से अलग जाने पर अखिलेश यादव ने मीडिया से बातचीत में बेहद सधी हुई प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब आप कुछ नया करते हैं तो भले ही सफलता न मिले, लेकिन काफी कुछ सीखने को मिलता है।
उन्होंने कहा कि सपा-बसपा गठबंधन की घोषणा पर मैंने पहले ही कहा था कि मायावती का सम्मान मेरा सम्मान है। मैं आज भी यही कहता हूं और जहां तक उपचुनाव अकेले लड़ने की बात है अब सभी के लिए रास्ता खुला हुआ है। हम पार्टी नेताओं से चर्चा करेंगे और आगे की योजना तैयार करेंगे।
 



गौरतलब है कि मंगलवार को बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर यूपी में होने वाले उपचुनाव अकेले लड़ने की घोषणा कर दी थी।

akhilesh yadav akhilesh yadav on alliance akhilesh yadav on bypoll bypoll on 11 seats
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़ने पर अब देना होगा दोगुना जुर्माना

उत्तर प्रदेश में यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों को अब पहले से अधिक जुर्माना देना होगा। इसके लिए मोटरयान नियमावली-1988 की धारा-200 में संशोधन प्रस्ताव को कैबिनेट ने मंजूरी दे दी है।

5 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

जहरीली शराब कांड में तीसरी मुठभेड़, पुलिस ने दो और को दबोचा, अब तक 10 की गिरफ्तारी

5 जून 2019

अपर्णा यादव।
Lucknow

सपा से रास्ते अलग करने पर मुलायम की छोटी बहू ने मायावती पर साधा निशाना, कही ये बात

4 जून 2019

भाजपा नेता मेनका गांधी
Lucknow

जीत के बाद सुल्तानपुर पहुंची मेनका गांधी ने मंत्री न बनाए जाने पर दिया ये जवाब

3 जून 2019

भारतीय रेलवे (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

आनंद विहार-दरभंगा विशेष ट्रेन सात से

5 जून 2019

अनीता (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

बाराबंकीः ट्रक ने मारी कार में टक्कर, महिला दरोगा की मौत

4 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

पशुपालन विभाग में भर्ती घोटाले पर निदेशक समेत छह अफसर निलंबित, सपा सरकार में हुई थी भर्ती

2 जून 2019

अंजू कटियार
Lucknow

यूपीपीएससी की परीक्षा नियंत्रक अंजू निलंबित, विचार-विमर्श शुरू, नए की तैनाती जल्द

4 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

लोकसेवा आयोग में धांधलेबाजी सपा का पाप, कचरे की सफाई का चल रहा अभियान: योगी

3 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने जारी किया फरमान, अब कैबिनेट बैठकों में फोन नहीं ले जा सकेंगे मंत्री

2 जून 2019

