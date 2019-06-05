मायावती के गठबंधन से अलग होने पर अखिलेश बोले, 'कभी-कभी आप जीतते नहीं लेकिन सीखते हैं'

A Yadav:Sometimes you don't succeed in trials but you get to know about weaknesses. What I said for Mayawati ji in 1st press conference 'Mera samman unka samman hoga',I still say that. As far as gathbandhan or fighting elections alone is concerned,political roads are open for all pic.twitter.com/L1wGOOKlB3— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
उत्तर प्रदेश में यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों को अब पहले से अधिक जुर्माना देना होगा। इसके लिए मोटरयान नियमावली-1988 की धारा-200 में संशोधन प्रस्ताव को कैबिनेट ने मंजूरी दे दी है।
5 जून 2019