अखिलेश यादव ने ट्वीट कर समर्थन के लिए राजा भैया का जताया आभार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 01:47 PM IST
akhilesh yadav, jaya bachchan and raja bhaiya (file)
akhilesh yadav, jaya bachchan and raja bhaiya (file) - फोटो : amar ujala
राजा भैया के समाजवादी पार्टी को समर्थन देने के ऐलान के बाद अखिलेश यादव ने ट्वीट कर उन्हें धन्यवाद दिया है। 
यूपी में चल रहे राज्यसभा चुनाव के दौरान शुक्रवार सुबह राजा भैया ने ट्वीट कर ये लिखा था कि “न मैं बदला हूं, न मेरी राजनैतिक विचारधारा बदली है, ‘मैं अखिलेश जी के साथ हूं,’ का ये अर्थ बिल्कुल नहीं कि मैं बसपा के साथ हूं”। इससे साफ है कि राजा भैया सपा को ही वोट करेंगे। 

इसी ट्वीट के करीब दो घंटे बाद अखिलेश यादव ने उन्हें अपनी पार्टी को समर्थन देने के लिए धन्यवाद कहा है। 
 
 

