देवरिया कांड दिल दहला देने वाली घटना, सिर्फ डीएम को हटाने से कुछ नहीं होगा: अखिलेश यादव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 07 Aug 2018 03:55 PM IST
यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने देवरिया कांड पर कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की और कहा कि ये एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना है। सिर्फ जिले के डीएम को हटा देने भर से कुछ नहीं होगा। दोषियों को सामने लाया जाना चाहिए।
अखिलेश ने मीडिया के बातचीत में कहा कि संरक्षण गृह का लाइसेंस रद्द कर दिया गया था। इसके बाद भी आखिर क्यों और कैसे गृह चलाया जा रहा था। इसके दोषियों को सामने लाया जाए और कड़ी सजा दी जाए तभी बच्चियों को इंसाफ मिलेगा।




अखिलेश ने कल (सोमवार) को भी घटना पर ट्वीट किया था। उन्होंने कहा था कि बिहार के बाद अब यूपी के देवरिया में स्थित मान्यता वाले नारी संरक्षण केंद्र से भी यौनाचार की खबर ने साबित कर दिया है कि सत्ताधारियों के लिए नारी सुरक्षा सिर्फ प्रचार का विषय है। सत्ताधारियों को बताना होगा कि जहा-जहां उनकी सरकारें हैं, वहां-वहां ऐसा क्यों हो रहा है।

