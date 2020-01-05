शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   akhilesh yadav meets mohd vakeel's family who was killed in violence.

नागरिकता कानून के विरोध प्रदर्शन में मारे गए युवक के परिजनों से मिले अखिलेश यादव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 05 Jan 2020 01:41 PM IST
हिंसा पीड़ित के परिजनों से मिलते अखिलेश यादव।
हिंसा पीड़ित के परिजनों से मिलते अखिलेश यादव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव रविवार को लखनऊ के चौक में मो. वकील नामक युवक के परिजनों से मिलने पहुंचे।
बता दें कि मो. वकील की नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के दौरान हिंसा में गोली लगने से मौत हो गई थी।

गौरतलब है कि नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का देश भर में विरोध हो रहा है। देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में हिंसा हुई। इसके पहले कांग्रेस महासिचव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने अलग-अलग जिलों में हिंसा पीड़ितों व मारे गए लोगों से परिजनों से मुलाकात की थी।
akhilesh yadav citizenship amendment act caa national register of citizens nrc lucknow chauk
