यूपी चुनाव 2022: ओवैसी ने बाबू सिंह कुशवाहा की पार्टी से किया गठबंधन, बोले- प्रदेश में दलित-पिछड़े समाज से बनाएंगे मुख्यमंत्री

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announces his alliance in Uttar Pradesh with Babu Singh Kushwaha & Bharat Mukti Morcha



"If the alliance comes to power there will be 2 CMs, one from OBC community & another from Dalit community. 3 Dy CMs incl from Muslim community,"he said#uppolls pic.twitter.com/fu2rVgaN0S