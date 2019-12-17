शहर चुनें

देहरादून समेत इन शहरों के लिए अतिरिक्त बसें शुरू, ये रहेगी टाइमिंग

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 11:16 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी राज्य सड़क परिवहन निगम ने सोमवार से देहरादून सहित कई रूट पर एसी एवं साधारण सेवा की अतिरिक्त बसें शुरू की हैं। मुख्य प्रधान प्रबंधक (संचालन) राजेश वर्मा के मुताबिक साधारण बसें कैसरबाग अड्डे से देहरादून, हल्द्वानी, काठगोदाम को चलेंगी।
देहरादून के लिए पहली साधारण सेवा की बस सुबह 11 एवं शाम पांच बजे रवाना होगी। इसी प्रकार कैसरबाग से सुबह नौ बजे काठगोदाम की बस जाएगी। रूटीन में कैसरबाग से देहरादून के लिए दोपहर तीन बजे जनरथ एसी बस, रात आठ बजे वॉल्वो और रात नौ बजे महिला स्पेशल पिंक बस चलती है।
