Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Aam Admi Party declares Uttar Pradesh Executive team.

आम आदमी पार्टी ने यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कसी कमर, पंचायत चुनाव से करेगी शुरुआत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 01:11 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
आम आदमी पार्टी ने यूपी के 2022 विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। सोमवार को पार्टी ने प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी की घोषणा कर दी है।
इस मौके पर प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सभाजीत सिंह ने कहा कि आप पंचायत चुनाव से यूपी की राजनीति में उतरेगी।

कार्यकारिणी के लिए एक वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष, 11 उपाध्यक्ष, पांच सचिव और तीन प्रवक्ताओं के नाम घोषित किए गए हैं।
Lucknow
Lucknow

यूपी टीईटी 2019 की परीक्षा 22 दिसंबर को संभव, शासन को भेजा गया प्रस्ताव

राज्य शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (टीईटी) 2019 का आयोजन 22 दिसंबर को किया जाएगा। परीक्षा नियामक प्राधिकारी सचिव अनिल भूषण चतुर्वेदी ने वर्ष 2019 के लिए टीईटी कराने का प्रस्ताव शासन को भेजा है।

7 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Lucknow
Lucknow

आगरा एक्सप्रेस वे पर सड़क हादसे में भाजपा विधायक के चचेरे भाई समेत चार की दर्दनाक मौत

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

किसान सम्मान निधि में आधार का पेंच, तीसरी किस्त सिर्फ 40 लाख किसानों को

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

दवाओं की कमी से जूझ रहे अस्पताल, यूपी मेडिकल सप्लाई कॉर्पोरेशन दवाओं की आपूर्ति में फेल

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

कांग्रेस को झटका देने वाली विधायक अदिति सिंह को इनाम, मिली वाई प्लस श्रेणी की सुरक्षा

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री सहित कई ने दी महाष्टमी व महानवमी की बधाई

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Faizabad
Faizabad

मुस्लिम पक्षकार हाजी महबूब पर केस दर्ज नहीं किया तो परमहंस ने शुरू किया अनशन

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

दीपावली पर अयोध्या में रोशन होंगे 10 हजार मंदिर, घर-घर जलेंगे दीप

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश में 46 उप कोषागारों को तुरंत बंद करने का आदेश

5 अक्टूबर 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

दिवाली से छठ तक चलेंगी 500 अतिरिक्त बसें, प्रबंधकों को दिए गए निर्देश

6 अक्टूबर 2019

बदल गए आपके RC और DL, QR कोड और चिप में होंगे आपके सारे रिकॉर्ड

नए मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट के बाद अब आपकी आरसी और ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस में भी बदलाव हो गए हैं। यानी अब ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट का फार्मेट एक जैसा होगा। वो भी स्मार्ट कार्ड के जरिए।

7 अक्टूबर 2019

आरे 2:17

आरे में पेड़ों की कटाई पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाई रोक, 21 अक्टूबर को अगली सुनवाई

7 अक्टूबर 2019

ओवैसी 1:53

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर ओवैसी का कांग्रेस पर तंज, कहा- कैल्शियम इंजेक्शन भी नहीं बचा सकता

7 अक्टूबर 2019

पुल 1:19

गुजरात के जूनागढ़ में टूटा पुल, खाई में समाई कई कारें

7 अक्टूबर 2019

अशोक गलहोत 1:02

शराबबंदी पर बोले अशोक गहलोत, गुजरात में शराब बैन लेकिन घर घर में पी जाती है शराब

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

जनता को जब जान का ही भरोसा न हो, तो कैसा विकास : अखिलेश

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Balrampur SP police men to read english news paper to improve English.
Lucknow

बलरामपुर एसपी का आदेश, अंग्रेजी सुधारने के लिए अखबार पढ़ें पुलिसकर्मी

6 अक्टूबर 2019

new techniques are helpful in treatment of cancer
Lucknow

लंग व लिवर कैंसर के लिए कारगर है एसबीआरटी

7 अक्टूबर 2019

एनआरसी
Lucknow

आज से यूपी में भी एनआरसी पर काम शुरू, कराई जाएगी वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग 

1 अक्टूबर 2019

first time advertisement published for vc of lu
Lucknow

लविवि कुलपति पद का विज्ञापन जारी

7 अक्टूबर 2019

जांच के लिए लोहिया अस्पताल पहुंचे मुलायम सिंह यादव।
Lucknow

जांच कराने लोहिया अस्पताल पहुंचे सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव, डॉक्टरों ने दवा देकर घर भेजा

5 अक्टूबर 2019

