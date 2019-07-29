शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   A retired Army Captain murdered in amethi

अमेठी में सेना के सेवानिवृत्त कप्तान की हत्या, इलाके में दहशत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 03:59 AM IST
हत्या के बाद
हत्या के बाद - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
अमेठी के कामरौली इलाके में अज्ञात हथियारधारी लोगों ने सेना के एक सेवानिवृत्त कप्तान की हत्या कर दी। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार कप्तान अमानुल्लाह खान की उम्र 64 बताई जाती है। घटना चोरी के संदेह में हुई। 
विज्ञापन


अमेठी के एसपी राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि कप्तान और उनती पत्नी अपने घर के बरामदे में सो रहे थे। रात को चोर घर में सड़क निर्माण की सामग्री चुराने के इरादे से घुसे थे। घर का निर्माण हुआ था इसलिए सामान खाली जगह पर रखा हुआ था। 

सामान चुराने की आवाज आई तो कप्तान की नींद खुल गई और उन्होंने शोर मचाया जिस पर चोरों ने उन्हे बुरी तरह पीटा जिससे मौत हो गई।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

दुनियाभर में होती थी इस एक्ट्रेस की खूबसूरती की चर्चा, आखिरी दिनों में पाई-पाई को हो गई थीं मोहताज

28 जुलाई 2019

Leela Naidu
लीला नायडू
लीला नायडू
लीला नायडू
Bollywood

दुनियाभर में होती थी इस एक्ट्रेस की खूबसूरती की चर्चा, आखिरी दिनों में पाई-पाई को हो गई थीं मोहताज

28 जुलाई 2019

लखनऊ पहुंचे केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
Lucknow

65 हजार करोड़ के निवेश प्रोजेक्ट से बढ़ेगी यूपी के विकास की रफ्तार, मिलेंगी चार लाख नौकरियां

28 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

बोट पर प्रियंका-निक की रोमांटिक तस्वीरें वायरल, एक इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट के चार्ज करती हैं इतने करोड़

28 जुलाई 2019

priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
Priyanka, Nick and Madhu Chopra
Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra
Bollywood

बोट पर प्रियंका-निक की रोमांटिक तस्वीरें वायरल, एक इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट के चार्ज करती हैं इतने करोड़

28 जुलाई 2019

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Doon Business School dehradun

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
smart devices
Gadgets

4,000 रुपये से कम कीमत में खरीद सकते हैं ये छः स्मार्ट होम डिवाइस

28 जुलाई 2019

सबसे सस्ती CNG कारें
Auto News

भारत की 6 सबसे सस्ती और किफायती CNG कारें, माइलेज 30 के पार

28 जुलाई 2019

सुनिल कुमार
India News

चार साल की उम्र में दोनों हाथ कटे तो मां-बाप ने छोड़ा साथ, अब पैरों से लिखी सफलता की दास्तां

28 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
murder of ex army man amethi news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Jharkhand

जेल से आठ गुना ज्यादा समय अस्पताल में गुजार चुके हैं लालू, रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

28 जुलाई 2019

गरुण कमांडो फोर्स
India News

जब एयरपोर्ट पर एमआई 17 हेलीकॉप्टर से उतरने लगे गरुड़ कमांडो, देखिए वीडियो

28 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
pm launching programme (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आदर्श ग्राम योजना: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के महत्वकांक्षी कार्यक्रम में पांच साल में हुआ सिर्फ 56 फीसदी काम

28 जुलाई 2019

तेजस ट्रेन
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-लखनऊ तेजस हो सकती है देश की पहली प्राइवेट ट्रेन

28 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आम्रपाली के निदेशकों ने प्रोफेशनल फीस के बहाने हड़पे करोड़ों

28 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
demo pic
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू: एक दिन की हड़ताल में शामिल होने पर 48 शिक्षकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई

28 जुलाई 2019

अदालत
Delhi NCR

अदालत ने माना, नाबालिग की सहमति से संबंध बनाना भी अपराध ही है

28 जुलाई 2019

हॉकी टीम इंडिया (File Photo)
Hockey

जूनियर पुरुष हॉकी टीम के लिए 'चीफ कोच' की तलाश पूरी नहीं, आवेदन की तारीख 16 अगस्त तक बढ़ी

28 जुलाई 2019

आईआईटी कैंपस में मिले शव
Delhi NCR

आईआईटी कैंपस में तीन शव मिलने के मामले में नया मोड़, बाहर से खुला था दरवाजा, पुलिस भी हैरान

28 जुलाई 2019

आम आदमी पार्टी
Delhi NCR

आप के हारे हुए लोकसभा प्रत्याशी विस चुनाव में ठोक सकते हैं ताल

28 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

एडीजी, लखनऊ
Lucknow

उन्नाव हादसाः देर रात एडीजी लखनऊ जोन पहुंचे अस्पताल, बोले, पीड़िता और वकील की हालत गंभीर

लखनऊ जोन के एडीजी राजीव कृष्ण ने अस्पताल जाकर हालात का जायजा लिया। 

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
demo pic
Lucknow

यूपी में आज वकीलों की बड़ी हड़ताल, बार काउंसिल ने किया आह्वान

29 जुलाई 2019

Woman who accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for raping her injured in an accident.
Lucknow

उन्नाव रेपकांड की पीड़िता की कार व ट्रक में टक्कर, हादसे में दो की मौत

28 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अमेठी में पूर्व सैन्यकर्मी की पीट-पीटकर हत्या, सिर में लगी गंभीर चोट से हुई मौत

28 जुलाई 2019

अफसरों संग बैठक के दौरान सुल्तानपुर सांसद मेनका गांधी।
Lucknow

बिजली विभाग की शिकायतों पर चढ़ा मेनका गांधी का पारा, एसडीओ को जमकर लगाई लताड़

28 जुलाई 2019

contractual staff strike
Lucknow

आज से सरकारी अस्पतालों में दो घंटे रहेगा कार्यबहिष्कार

29 जुलाई 2019

breast cancer
Lucknow

स्तन की गांठ को गंभीरता से लें

29 जुलाई 2019

students confuse in chemistry numericals
Lucknow

केमिस्ट्री के सूत्र में उलझे परीक्षार्थी

29 जुलाई 2019

fraud with home buyers
Lucknow

पारिजात अपार्टमेंट

29 जुलाई 2019

free language study in lucknow university
Lucknow

लविवि में फ्रेंच, जर्मन समेत कई भाषाओं की निशुल्क पढ़ाई

29 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

बहराइच में 20 लोगों से भरी नाव पलटी, एक की मौत

बहराइच जिले में रविवार को नाव पलट गई। नाव में 20 लोग सवार थे। इस हादसे में एक की मौत हो गई ।

28 जुलाई 2019

ग्राउंड ब्रेकिंग सेरेमनी 2 3:15

Ground Breaking Ceremony 2: उद्योगपतियों ने कहा- हां, यूपी बदला है, खोला निवेश के लिए दिल

28 जुलाई 2019

लैंडस्लाइड 3:02

सिक्किम: लैंडस्लाइड से खिलौने की तरह बिखर गया ट्रक

28 जुलाई 2019

मुफ्ती 1:41

जलकर राख हो जाएंगे 35ए की तरफ उठने वाले हाथ: महबूबा मुफ्ती

28 जुलाई 2019

हरिद्वार 1:35

हरिद्वार में कांवड़ियों पर हेलीकॉप्टर से की गई पुष्प वर्षा, झूम उठे भोले के भक्त

28 जुलाई 2019

Related

there is no fir in paper leak matter in kgmu
Lucknow

पर्चा लीक मामले में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने से कतरा रहा केजीएमयू प्रशासन

29 जुलाई 2019

phd from lucknow
Lucknow

पीएचडी की अधिकतम अवधि में मिल सकती है छूट

29 जुलाई 2019

sgpgi will get five dylisis machines
Lucknow

एसजीपीजीआई को मिलेंगी पांच डायलिसिस मशीनें

29 जुलाई 2019

direct admission in polytechnic
Lucknow

राजधानी की 1164 सीट पर सीधे दाखिले आज

29 जुलाई 2019

Lizard foun in food of hotel
Lucknow

होटल के खाने में छिपकली से छात्र की हालत बिगड़ी

29 जुलाई 2019

Worst work in sewer connection
Lucknow

थर्ड पार्टी जांच पर लुट रहा बजट, चल रहा घटिया निर्माण

29 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited