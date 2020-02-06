शहर चुनें

सुल्तानपुर: घर में सो रहे एक ग्रामीण की धारदार हथियार मार कर हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुल्तानपुर Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 02:08 PM IST
- फोटो : amar ujala
सुल्तानपुर के थाना कूरेभार के भरथी सरैया गांव में एक ग्रामीण की धारदार हथियार मारकर हत्या कर दी गई।
गुरुवार सुबह घर में उसका शव पड़ा पाया गया।

एसपी शिवहरी मीना ने मौके पर पहुंचकर स्थिति का जायजा लिया और जांच की जा रही है।

गांव के राम कृपाल (50) की भरथी सरैया गांव में उनके घर में धारदार हथियार से हत्या कर दी गई। ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
sultanpur news thana kurebhar bharathi saraiya gaon
