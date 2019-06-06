शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   A criminal arrested after encounter with police in Barabanki.

बाराबंकी: एनकाउंटर में पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा 25 हजार का इनामी बदमाश, एक पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बाराबंकी Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 10:34 AM IST
एनकाउंटर में घायल हुआ अपराधी।
एनकाउंटर में घायल हुआ अपराधी। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
बाराबंकी में मसौली थाना क्षेत्र के रामपुर मार्ग पर हुई मुठभेड़ में 25 हजार का इनामी अपराधी राजू गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। उस पर दो दर्जन से भी ज्यादा मुकदमे दर्ज थे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मुठभेड़ में अपराधी राजू के साथ एक पुलिसकर्मी शिव मूरत सक्सेना भी घायल हुआ है।

गौरतलब है कि थानाध्यक्ष मसौली को राजू के इलाके में होने की सूचना मिली थी। जिस पर पुलिस ने उसे घेर लिया। चारों तरफ से घिर जाने के बाद उसने पुलिसकर्मियों पर फायर झोंक दिया और जवाबी कार्रवाई में घायल हुआ।

Recommended

हिंसा के बाद तैनात पुलिस बल।
Lucknow

गोंडा में दो पक्षों के विवाद में सांप्रदायिक हिंसा, चार लोग घायल, गांव में भारी फोर्स तैनात

6 जून 2019

जेल से बाहर निकलते साक्षी महाराज
Lucknow

सीतापुर जेल में बंद रेप के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर से मिले उन्नाव के सांसद साक्षी महाराज

6 जून 2019

भाजपा के घायल कार्यकर्ता करन कुमार सिंह।
Lucknow

गोंडा में भाजपा के बूथ अध्यक्ष पर कुल्हाड़ी से जानलेवा हमला, हालत गंभीर

6 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
सहर्ष शुक्ला व वैशाली सिंह।
Lucknow

Neet 2019 के नतीजे घोषित, लखनऊ के सहर्ष शुक्ला ने हासिल की ऑल इंडिया 184वीं रैंक

5 जून 2019

Cricket News

VIDEO: बारिश होते ही नाचने लगे अफगानी खिलाड़ी, कप्तान को ही जड़ दिया 'थप्पड़'

5 जून 2019

अफगानी खिलाड़ी
अफगानी खिलाड़ी
ind vs afg
अफगानी खिलाड़ी
Cricket News

VIDEO: बारिश होते ही नाचने लगे अफगानी खिलाड़ी, कप्तान को ही जड़ दिया 'थप्पड़'

5 जून 2019

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: टीम इंडिया का विजयी आगाज, रोहित शर्मा ने ठोका नाबाद शतक

6 जून 2019

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
Astrology

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
विज्ञापन
encounter with police in barabanki barabanki news police encounter
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

मिशन कश्मीर को रफ्तार देने के लिए जल्द आ सकते हैं शाह, शुरू हो चुकी तैयारी

6 जून 2019

vijay kalantri
India News

3334 करोड़ के बकायेदार उद्योगपति विजय कलंत्री डिफाल्टर घोषित

6 जून 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वित्त मंत्री बनने के बाद निर्मला का पहला विदेश दौरा, जी-20 समिट के लिए जाएंगी जापान

6 जून 2019

उमा भारती
India News

पार्टी में ‘गंगा’ पर अहम भूमिका निभाएंगी उमा भारती, शाह के साथ हुई लंबी मंत्रणा

6 जून 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
Rest of World

खशोगी की हत्या के बाद ट्रंप ने दी सऊदी को परमाणु तकनीक

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
naveen jain suicide
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता ने मां के सामने गोली मारकर की खुदकुशी, सुसाइड नोट में बताई वजह

6 जून 2019

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ
Opinion

वर्षों की रणनीति से बना चक्रव्यूह : मोदी की सभाओं में आई भीड़ का मुकाबला कोई नेता नहीं कर सकता

5 जून 2019

world environment day 2019 European countries pollution effect Himalayan Ecosystem
Dehradun

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: यूरोपीय देशों के प्रदूषण से बिगड़ रही हिमालय की पारिस्थितिकी, शोध में सामने आई बात

5 जून 2019

एशिया के सबसे ऊंचे वृक्ष की समाधि
Dehradun

यहां बनी है एशिया के सबसे ऊंचे पेड़ की समाधि, आकर्षण का केंद्र है 208 साल का यह महावृक्ष

5 जून 2019

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
Blog

पर्यावरण दिवस पर जरूर लें ये 20 संकल्प ताकि शुद्ध हवा में सांस ले सकें हमारी पीढ़ियां

5 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

मायावती के गठबंधन से अलग होने पर अखिलेश बोले, 'कभी-कभी आप जीतते नहीं लेकिन सीखते हैं'

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती द्वारा गठबंधन से अलग जाने पर अखिलेश यादव ने मीडिया से बातचीत में बेहद सधी हुई प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब आप कुछ नया करते हैं तो भले ही सफलता न मिले लेकिन काफी कुछ सीखने को मिलता है।

5 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
(फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

बसपा के बाद रालोद भी गठबंधन से अलग होने की तैयारी में, शाम तक हो सकता है फैसला

5 जून 2019

अपर्णा यादव।
Lucknow

सपा से रास्ते अलग करने पर मुलायम की छोटी बहू ने मायावती पर साधा निशाना, कही ये बात

4 जून 2019

अपने आवास पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

47 साल के हुए मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने तारीफ कर दी बधाई

5 जून 2019

भाजपा नेता मेनका गांधी
Lucknow

जीत के बाद सुल्तानपुर पहुंची मेनका गांधी ने मंत्री न बनाए जाने पर दिया ये जवाब

3 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़ने पर अब देना होगा दोगुना जुर्माना

5 जून 2019

पौधरोपण करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पौधरोपण कर दी पर्यावरण दिवस की बधाई, दिया ये संदेश

5 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

पशुपालन विभाग में भर्ती घोटाले पर निदेशक समेत छह अफसर निलंबित, सपा सरकार में हुई थी भर्ती

2 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

जहरीली शराब कांड में तीसरी मुठभेड़, पुलिस ने दो और को दबोचा, अब तक 10 की गिरफ्तारी

5 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने जारी किया फरमान, अब कैबिनेट बैठकों में फोन नहीं ले जा सकेंगे मंत्री

2 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

CWC 2019: धोनी के ग्लव्स की हो रही सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा, जानिए क्यों?

बुधवार को दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड कप के पहले मैच में जहां रोहित शर्मा अपने शतक की वजह से छा गए वहीं धोनी अपने ग्लव्स की वजह से चर्चा में आ गए। जानिए सोशल मीडिया पर धोनी के ग्लव्स की क्यों चर्चा हो रही है।

6 जून 2019

why sunil dutt changed his name 3:25

इंडस्ट्री में आने से पहले इसलिए सुनील दत्त को बदलना पड़ा था अपना नाम

6 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 0:40

ईद पर सलमान खान ने दिया अपने फैंस को दीदार

6 जून 2019

रोहित 1:11

World Cup 2019: रोहित शर्मा ने ठोका नाबाद शतक, टीम इंडिया का विजयी आगाज

5 जून 2019

पंत 1:23

उत्तराखंड के वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत का निधन, राज्य में शोक की लहर

5 जून 2019

Related

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

लोकसेवा आयोग में धांधलेबाजी सपा का पाप, कचरे की सफाई का चल रहा अभियान: योगी

3 जून 2019

अंजू कटियार
Lucknow

यूपीपीएससी की परीक्षा नियंत्रक अंजू निलंबित, विचार-विमर्श शुरू, नए की तैनाती जल्द

4 जून 2019

अनीता (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

बाराबंकीः ट्रक ने मारी कार में टक्कर, महिला दरोगा की मौत

4 जून 2019

भारतीय रेलवे (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

आनंद विहार-दरभंगा विशेष ट्रेन सात से

5 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

आज आजमगढ़ जाएंगे अखिलेश यादव, मतदाताओं का जताएंगे आभार

3 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री ने 7वें वेतनमान के एरियर की दूसरी किस्त देने को दी मंजूरी

3 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.