यूपी: धार्मिक स्थलों से 45 हजार से ज्यादा लाउडस्पीकर हटाए गए, 58 हजार की आवाज कम की गई

देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में लाउडस्पीकर के कारण हुए विवाद के बाद यूपी में बड़ी संख्या में धार्मिक स्थलों से लाउडस्पीकर हटाए गए हैं। एडीजी कानून व्यवस्था प्रशांत कुमार ने बताया कि प्रदेश के धार्मिक स्थलों से अब तक 45,773 लाउडस्पीकर हटाए गए हैं जबकि 58,861 की आवाज कम की गई है। ये जानकारी उन्होंने शनिवार को दी।

Uttar Pradesh | So far 45,773 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state while the sound level of 58,861 loudspeakers was reduced and brought down to the level of standard parameters: Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order)