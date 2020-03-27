शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   3710 fir filed for violating lockdown in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Lockdown: लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने पर अब तक 3710 एफआईआर दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 27 Mar 2020 08:14 PM IST
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन के कारण पलायन करते लोग।
लॉकडाउन के कारण पलायन करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी में लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने वालों से पुलिस बेहद सख्ती से पेश आ रही है। कई जगहों से ऐसी तस्वीरें आ रही हैं जिसमें पुलिसकर्मी बल प्रयोग करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन
अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश अवस्थी ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ शुक्रवार शाम तक 3710 एफआईआर दर्ज की जा चुकी हैं।



उन्होंने बताया मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अपील की है कि जो लोग जहां पर हैं वो वहीं रहें। इसके बाद भी लोग सड़कों पर निकल रहे हैं।

दरअसल, भीड़ लगाने से और समूह में पलायन करने से कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ता है। जिसे देखते हुए प्रदेश सरकार ने लोगों से पलायन न करने की अपील की है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
corona virus coronavirus symptoms corona virus india coronavirus origin corona virus patients in lucknow corona virus patients in uttar pradesh kgmu kgmu lucknow deaths because of corona virus lucknow lockdown lockdown in lucknow lockdown corona ko harana hai कोरोना को हराना है

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

लॉकडाउन
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: कोरोना से निबटने को करने होंगे ये उपाय, नई स्टडी में बताया- अगले 4 महीने चुनौती भरे

27 मार्च 2020

coronavirus : 15 Lakh passengers returned from abroad in two months, actual monitoring reduced, Cabinet Secretary
India News

कोरोना: विदेश से दो महीने में लौटे 15 लाख यात्री, चिंता बढ़ी, कहीं हम जंग हार ना जाएं

27 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
World

चीन की गलती के कारण दुनिया में फैला कोरोना वायरस? जानें कब क्या हुआ

27 मार्च 2020

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल प्रदेश: सरकार ने बदले आदेश, अब तीन घंटे ही दी जाएगी कर्फ्यू में ढील

27 मार्च 2020

कोरोना से बचने के लिए मास्क लगाते लोग
विशेष

चीन के पड़ोसी वियतनाम ने कैसे पाया कोरोना वायरस पर काबू

27 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
कोरोना से लड़ने की चीजें
विशेष

#LadengeCoronaSe: किचन में ही मौजूद हैं कोरोना से लड़ने की चीजें, इस्तेमाल का तरीका जान लीजिए

27 मार्च 2020

गरीबों के लिए खाना बनाती पुलिस
Moradabad

यूपी: पुलिस ने बांटे बिस्किट तो फफक कर रो पड़ा भूखा यात्री, प्रयागराज में गरीबों के लिए अधिकारियों ने बनाया खाना

27 मार्च 2020

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez
Bollywood

अकेले नहीं इस अभिनेत्री के साथ खास वक्त बिता रहें सलमान खान, तस्वीर ने खोला सारा राज

27 मार्च 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

इस गांव में चमगादड़ों की होती है पूजा, लोग मानते हैं उन्हें महामारी से बचाते हैं ये!

27 मार्च 2020

शवयात्रा में शामिल हुए मृतक के परिवार के लोग
Agra

पिता की शव यात्रा में आए लोगों को बेटे ने लौटाया, कहा- लॉकडाउन है, घर में रहकर कीजिए प्रार्थना

27 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited