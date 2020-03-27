UP Lockdown: लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने पर अब तक 3710 एफआईआर दर्ज

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to all the people to stay wherever they are and not migrate. 3710 FIRs have been registered so far against the people who are violating the lockdown : Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi. pic.twitter.com/5lj8GsW4Ym— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2020
