Coronavirus India Live: हल्द्वानी-ऋषिकेश में कोविड केयर अस्पताल बना रहा डीआरडीओ, कुल 900 बेड होंगे यहां

Live
India reports 4,03,738 new #COVID19 cases, 3,86,444 discharges, and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021
Total cases: 2,22,96,414
Total discharges: 1,83,17,404
Death toll: 2,42,362
Active cases: 37,36,648
Total vaccination: 16,94,39,663 pic.twitter.com/m00jtZZhwY
COVID19 | Odisha recorded 10,635 new positive cases, 7,664 recoveries on 8th May; Case tally at 5,34,842 pic.twitter.com/hO2fy55Kz2— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021
उत्तर प्रदेश: कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच मुरादाबाद में कोरोना कर्फ्यू लागू है। #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GzGaNFK2xb— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 9, 2021
Telangana: Calvary Temple church in Hyderabad has been converted into a 300-bed COVID care centre pic.twitter.com/Ym3tUvwavA— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021
COVID19 | Mizoram reports 169 new cases taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,951 pic.twitter.com/3RirLHSABQ— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021
DRDO is building two COVID care hospitals in Haldwani and Rishikesh in #Uttarakhand. The hospital in Haldwani will have 500 beds including 375 oxygen beds & 125 ventilator beds while the one in Rishikesh will have 400 oxygen beds & 100 ventilator beds: DRDO officials pic.twitter.com/xyCMaVTHU0— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.