India Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases Death Today Live News Updates on May 9th 2021

Live

Coronavirus India Live: हल्द्वानी-ऋषिकेश में कोविड केयर अस्पताल बना रहा डीआरडीओ, कुल 900 बेड होंगे यहां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Sun, 09 May 2021 09:45 AM IST
India Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases Death Today Live News Updates on May 9th 2021
हल्द्वानी और ऋषिकेश में डीआरडीओ बना रहे कोविड केयर सेंटर - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर कहर बरपा रही है लेकिन इसी बीच स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने थोड़ी राहत की खबर सुनाई है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने जानकारी दी है कि 180 जिलों में पिछले एक सप्ताह से कोरोना का कोई नया मामला सामने नहीं आया है। वहीं 18 जिलों में 14 और 54 जिलों में 21 दिन से नए मामले सामने नहीं आए हैं। कोरोना से जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

09:43 AM, 09-May-2021

कोरोना: बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 4,03,738 मामले, 4,092 मौतें

देश में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले एक बार फिर चार लाख के पार आए हैं। बीते 24 घंटे में 4,03,738 नए मामले सामने आए, जबकि 4,092 मरीजों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं ठीक हुए मरीजों की बात करें तो बीते 24 घंटे में 3,86,444 मरीज ठीक होकर घर वापस लौटे।

09:31 AM, 09-May-2021

ओडिशा: बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 10,635 मामले

ओडिशा में बीते 24 घंटे में 10,635 नए मामले सामने आए हैं वहीं 7,664 मरीजों ने इस खतरनाक वायरस को मात दी है। 

09:16 AM, 09-May-2021

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादाबाद में कोरोना कर्फ्यू जारी

कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच मुरादाबाद में कोरोना कर्फ्यू लागू है।

09:08 AM, 09-May-2021

तेलंगाना: कालवेरी मंदिर चर्च को कोविड केयर में बदला

तेलंगाना में कालवेरी मंदिर चर्च को 300 बिस्तरों के साथ कोविड केयर अस्पताल में तब्दील कर दिया गया है.

08:59 AM, 09-May-2021

मिजोरम में बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 169 मामले

मिजोरम राज्य में पिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए 169 नए मामले और कुल सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या 1,951 हुई।

08:39 AM, 09-May-2021

हल्द्वानी और ऋषिकेश में डीआरडीओ बना रहा कोविड केयर अस्पताल

देश का रक्षा अनुसंधान और विकास संगठन उत्तराखंड के हल्द्वानी और ऋषिकेश में दो कोविड केयर अस्पताल बना रहा है। हल्द्वानी में बनने वाले अस्पताल में 500 बिस्तर होंगे, जिसमें 375 ऑक्सीजन बिस्तर और 125 वेंटिलेटर होंगे। इसके अलावा ऋषिकेश वाले अस्पताल में 400 बिस्तर और 100 वेंटिलेटर वाले बिस्तर होंगे। 
 
08:25 AM, 09-May-2021

Live: हल्द्वानी-ऋषिकेश में कोविड केयर अस्पताल बना रहा डीआरडीओ, कुल 900 बेड होंगे यहां

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर कहर बरपा रही है लेकिन इसी बीच स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने थोड़ी राहत की खबर सुनाई है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने जानकारी दी है कि 180 जिलों में पिछले एक सप्ताह से कोरोना का कोई नया मामला सामने नहीं आया है। वहीं 18 जिलों में 14 और 54 जिलों में 21 दिन से नए मामले सामने नहीं आए हैं। हालांकि कई ऐसे जिले हैं जो अभी भी रेड जोन में हैं। पिछले कई दिनों से देश में कोरोना वायरस के चार लाख से ज्यादा दैनिक मामले सामने आ रहे हैं और अब मौत के आंकड़ों ने भी चिंता बढ़ा दी है। इधर विदेश से आ रही मदद जारी है। हालांकि कई विदेशी संस्थान भारत को टीकाकरण बढ़ाने पर जोर दे रहे हैं।
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

