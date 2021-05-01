Coronavirus India Live: अगले दो दिन तक पुणे में बंद रहेगा वैक्सीनेशन, महाराष्ट्र के पास टीके नहीं

Live
With the help of our friend and partner US, we are extremely grateful for all the help that has been extended. Today is the third flight which is going, two have already gone and many more will be going: Indian Ambassador to the US, TS Sandhu, in Washington, DC#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DTGZNektC0— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021
Priority will be given to people b/w 45 to 60 years of age coming in for their second dose. Vaccines will be given to people b/w 18 to 44 years of age only after they have registered & received a message. Vaccine centres will function as and when we receive vaccines: Mumbai Mayor— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021
We had planned a big event for today but we received only 3 lakh doses. Out of that 20,000 have been given to Pune district. Today we don't have vaccines to inoculate people aged 45 yrs & above. Hence vaccination centres in Pune dist are closed for next 2 days: Maharashtra Dy CM pic.twitter.com/6jD6KqvvS3— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021
India reports 4,01,993 new #COVID19 cases, 3523 deaths and 2,99,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021
Total cases: 1,91,64,969
Total recoveries: 1,56,84,406
Death toll: 2,11,853
Active cases: 32,68,710
Total vaccination: 15,49,89,635 pic.twitter.com/S56SPyLZtq
Mumbai: Police sends back some beneficiaries from BKC jumbo #COVID19 vaccination centre.— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021
A beneficiary Ishita says, "Nobody has come here yet. We're being told we won't get vaccines."
Another beneficiary Akshat says, "I was given a timing for afternoon but I reached early." pic.twitter.com/7p9OaCNIYO
28,83,37,385 samples tested up to 30th April 2021 for #COVID19. Of these, 19,45,299 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/7ApXpD7rGQ— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021
Kerala: Streets remain deserted and shops remain closed in Thiruvananthapuram after the State government imposed restrictions to curb the spread of #COVID19 , only essential services & emergency services permitted on Saturdays & Sundays. pic.twitter.com/jzdkAYTE8F— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021
