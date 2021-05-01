बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   India Coronavirus Covid 19 Cases Today Live News Updates on 1st May 2021

Live

Coronavirus India Live: अगले दो दिन तक पुणे में बंद रहेगा वैक्सीनेशन, महाराष्ट्र के पास टीके नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Sat, 01 May 2021 10:31 AM IST
India Coronavirus Covid 19 Cases Today Live News Updates on 1st May 2021
वैक्सीन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस ने अबतक के सारे रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़ दिए हैं। पिछले 24 घंटे में देश में कोरोना वायरस के चार लाख से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए हैं। देश में कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति को देखते हुए कई दूसरे देशों ने मदद का हाथ बढ़ाया है। अमेरिका, सिंगापुर, फ्रांस, मिस्र, कनाडा समेत कई देश भारत की मदद कर रहे हैं। वहीं आज से देश में वैक्सीनेशन की तीसरा चरण शुरू हो गया है। इसके तहत 18-44 साल की उम्र वाले लोगों को कोरोना का टीका लगाया जाना है। वहीं मुंबई के बीकेसी से वैक्सीन ना होने की वजह से लोगों को वापस कर भेज दिया गया है। कोरोना से जुड़ी सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
10:29 AM, 01-May-2021

अमेरिका से तीसरा विमान भारत आएगा - भारतीय राजदूत

अमेरिका में भारतीय राजदूत टीएस संधू ने कहा कि अमेरिका की ओर से की जा रही मदद के हम शुक्रगुजार हैं। आज अमेरिका से तीसरा विमान भारत के लिए रवाना हो रहा है। इससे पहले दो विमान पहुंच चुके हैं। 

10:15 AM, 01-May-2021

हमारी प्राथमिकता 45-60 साल के उम्र वाले लोगों को वैक्सीन की दूसरी डोज देना - मुंबई मेयर

मुंबई की मेयर भूमि पेडनेकर ने बताया कि जिन लोगों ने कोविन एप पर रजिस्ट्रेशन कर लिया है और जिन्हें संदेश आया है, वो वैक्सीनेशन केंद्र जा सकते हैं।  उन्होंने कहा कि 45-60 साल की उम्र के बीच के लोगों को ही प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। 18-44 साल के लोगों को तभी वैक्सीन मिलेगी, जब उन्होंने खुद को कोविन एप पर रजिस्टर किया हुआ है और उन्हें सरकार की ओर से संदेश मिला है। 

09:55 AM, 01-May-2021

पुणे में अगले दो दिन तक बंद रहेगा वैक्सीनेशन

महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री ने बताया कि आज हमने बड़ी संख्या में लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाने की योजना बनाई थी लेकिन हमें केवल तीन लाख खुराकें ही मिली। इसमें से 20 हजार खुराकें पुणे जिले को दे दी गईं। इसलिए पुणे में अगले दो दिन तक वैक्सीनेशन बंद रहेगा। 

09:48 AM, 01-May-2021

कोरोना: बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 4.01 लाख से ज्यादा मामले

देश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से सभी रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं। बीते 24 घंटों में देश में कोरोना वायरस के पहली बार चार लाख से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक देश में 4,01,993 संक्रमित मामले सामने आए। जबकि 3,523 लोगों ने अपनी जान गंवा दी। कोरोना वायरस से अबतक 2,11,853 मरीजों ने अपना दम तोड़ दिया है। 
 
09:30 AM, 01-May-2021

मुंबई: बीकेसी जंबो केंद्र से लोगों को भेजा वापस

मुंबई में वैक्सीन की कमी होने की वजह से बीकेसी जंबो वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर से लोगों को वापस भेज दिया गया है। केंद्र पर पहंचे लोगों ने बताया कि यहां कोई अधिकारी नहीं है, हमें बताया गया है कि हमें वैक्सीन नहीं लगाई जाएगी। 
 
09:19 AM, 01-May-2021

बीते 24 घंटे में 19,45,299 लोगों का हुआ कोरोना टेस्ट

भारतीय चिकित्सा अनुसंधान परिषद के मुताबिक, बीते 23 घंटे में 19,45,299 लाख लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया। बता दें कि अबतक देश में 28,83,37,385 लोगों का टेस्ट किया जा चुका है। 
 
09:06 AM, 01-May-2021

केरल: तिरुवनंतपुरम में कर्फ्यू जारी

कोरोना के बढ़ते ग्राफ को कम करने के लिए केरल ने शनिवार और रविवार को सख्त कर्फ्यू लगाने का एलान किया है। इस बीच केवल जरूरी सेवाएं ही जारी रहेंगी। 
 
08:53 AM, 01-May-2021

Live: अगले दो दिन तक पुणे में बंद रहेगा वैक्सीनेशन, महाराष्ट्र के पास टीके नहीं

देश में कोरोना वायरस ने अबतक के सारे रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़ दिए हैं। पिछले 24 घंटे में देश में कोरोना वायरस के चार लाख से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए हैं। पिछले चार सप्ताह में दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, गुजरात, झारखंड, पंजाब, मध्यप्रदेश और राजस्थान में परिस्थितियां अधिक चिंताजनक हुई हैं। वहीं देश में कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति को देखते हुए कई दूसरे देशों ने मदद का हाथ बढ़ाया है। अमेरिका, सिंगापुर, फ्रांस, मिस्र, कनाडा समेत कई देश भारत की मदद कर रहे हैं। वहीं आज से देश में वैक्सीनेशन की तीसरा चरण शुरू हो गया है। इसके तहत 18-44 साल की उम्र वाले लोगों को कोरोना का टीका लगाया जाना है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

corona virus in India
India News

कोरोना का कहर: देश में पहली बार मिले चार लाख से अधिक नए मरीज, 3523 की गई जान

1 मई 2021

corona virus
Delhi

दिल्ली: दो दिन में कोरोना ने छीने माता-पिता तो दो बच्चों ने की जान देने की कोशिश, फिर...

1 मई 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

Coronavirus: क्या 5G टेस्टिंग के कारण आई है कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर? जानिए सच्चाई

1 मई 2021

मई मासिक राशिफल
Predictions

Monthly Horoscope May 2021: करियर,आर्थिक और सेहत के लिहाज से कैसा रहेगा मई का महीना

1 मई 2021

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई और यूएसए प्रतिबंध यात्रा भारत
World

सख्ती: ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत से आने वालों पर लगाई पाबंदी, कहा- नियमों का उल्लंघन किया तो भेजेंगे जेल

1 मई 2021

दुनिया का सबसे हास्यास्पद युद्ध (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Bizarre News

कहानी एक हास्यास्पद युद्ध की: शराब को लेकर आपस में लड़ गए थे सैनिक, हजारों लोगों की गई थी जान

1 मई 2021

भरूच स्थित कोविड अस्पताल में लगी आग
India News

गुजरात: भरूच में कोविड-19 अस्पताल में लगी आग, 16 की मौत, पीएम मोदी ने जताया दुख 

1 मई 2021

डीएम डॉ. राजेंद्र भरुड
India News

मिसाल: एक साल पहले ही डीएम ने भांप ली थी महामारी, आज पूरे राज्य में अपनाया जाएगा नंदुरबार मॉडल

1 मई 2021

कनखल श्मशान घाट
Dehradun

कोरोना से हार गईं सांसें: हरिद्वार में श्मशान घाट पर 24 घंटे जल रहीं चिताएं, तपने लगे आस-पास के मकान, तस्वीरें...

1 मई 2021

दिल्ली एम्स के निदेशक डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया
India News

कोरोना: कम संक्रमित मरीज में सातवें या आठवें दिन मर रहा वायरस, डॉ. गुलेरिया ने समझाईं अहम बातें

1 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X