गुजरात: दोपहर तीन बजे होगी विधायक दल की बैठक, नए मुख्यमंत्री के नाम पर होगा फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Sun, 12 Sep 2021 11:48 AM IST
पर्यवेक्षक नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर मीडिया से बात करते हुए - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

विजय रूपाणी के मुख्यमंत्री पद से इस्तीफा देने के बाद गुजरात में सियासी संकट को सुलझाने के लिए रविवार को विधायक दल की बैठक बुलाई गई है। उम्मीद है कि इस बैठक में राज्य के नए मुख्यमंत्री के नाम का फैसला हो जाएगा। गुजरात का अगला मुख्यमंत्री कौन होगा, इसके लिए कई नाम रेस में चल रहे हैं। वहीं उपयुक्त मुख्यमंत्री चुनने के लिए पर्यवेक्षक के रूप में केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर और प्रह्लाद जोशी को चुना गया है। 
लाइव अपडेट

11:48 AM, 12-Sep-2021

आज दोपहर तीन बजे होगी गुजरात भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक

गुजरात के गांधीनगर में प्रदेश भाजपा नेता यमल व्यास ने कहा कि गुजरात भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक आज दोपहर तीन बजे होगी। बैठक में केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, प्रह्लाद जोशी और भाजपा महासचिव तरुण चुग उपस्थित रहेंगे। बैठक में गुजरात के अगले मुख्यमंत्री का चुनाव होगा। 
10:43 AM, 12-Sep-2021

भाजपा का अंदरूनी मामला: संजय राउत

गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के इस्तीफा पर बयान देते हुए शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने कहा कि यह भाजपा का अंदरूनी मामला है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम उत्तर प्रदेश में करीब 100 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे, जो अगले साल होगी। गोवा में हम 20 से अधिक सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे, हम गठबंधन कर सकते हैं।
 
 
10:32 AM, 12-Sep-2021

गुजरात के नेताओं के साथ विचार-विमर्श करूंगा: प्रह्लाद जोशी

केंद्रीय मंत्री और गुजरात के लिए भाजपा के केंद्रीय पर्यवेक्षक प्रह्लाद जोशी ने कहा कि मैं गुजरात के नेताओं के साथ विचार-विमर्श करूंगा, फिर केंद्रीय नेतृत्व निर्णय लेगा। 
10:27 AM, 12-Sep-2021

पर्यवेक्षक तोमर और महासचिव तरुण चुग पहुंचे सीआर पाटिल के आवास

गुजरात भाजपा के केंद्रीय पर्यवेक्षक नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर और पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव तरुण चुग प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सीआर पाटिल के आवास पहुंच कर नए मुख्यमंत्री के नाम पर चर्चा कर रहे हैं। इससे पहले मीडिया को संबोधित करते हुए तोमर ने कहा कि हम यहां गुजरात के अगले मुख्यमंत्री के नाम पर चर्चा करने आए हैं। हम प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और अन्य नेताओं के साथ चर्चा करेंगे।  
10:09 AM, 12-Sep-2021

