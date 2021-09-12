गुजरात: दोपहर तीन बजे होगी विधायक दल की बैठक, नए मुख्यमंत्री के नाम पर होगा फैसला

10:43 AM, 12-Sep-2021

गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के इस्तीफा पर बयान देते हुए शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने कहा कि यह भाजपा का अंदरूनी मामला है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम उत्तर प्रदेश में करीब 100 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे, जो अगले साल होगी। गोवा में हम 20 से अधिक सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे, हम गठबंधन कर सकते हैं।

This is BJP's internal matter (Gujarat CM's resignation). We'll contest the elections in Uttar Pradesh on around 100 seats (total 403 seats), which will take place next year. In Goa, we'll contest elections on more than 20 seats, we may form an alliance: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/im5V399A5n