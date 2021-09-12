गुजरात: दोपहर तीन बजे होगी विधायक दल की बैठक, नए मुख्यमंत्री के नाम पर होगा फैसला

Live
This is BJP's internal matter (Gujarat CM's resignation). We'll contest the elections in Uttar Pradesh on around 100 seats (total 403 seats), which will take place next year. In Goa, we'll contest elections on more than 20 seats, we may form an alliance: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/im5V399A5n— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021
Gujarat BJP legislative party meeting to be held today, after Vijay Rupani resigned as CM yesterday— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021
I will hold consultations with Gujarat leaders, then the central leadership will take a decision, says Union Minister & BJP's central observer for Gujarat, Pralhad Joshi pic.twitter.com/mQDeLrtKXd
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.