बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   Coronavirus Live Updates Corona Cases India Covid 19 Vaccination Delhi UP Unlock Lockdown Curfew News Updates On 7th June 2021

Live

Corona Live: महाराष्ट्र में ब्लैक फंगस से अब तक 523 लोगों की गई जान, 6384 लोग संक्रमित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Mon, 07 Jun 2021 08:55 PM IST
Coronavirus Live Updates Corona Cases India Covid 19 Vaccination Delhi UP Unlock Lockdown Curfew News Updates On 7th June 2021
ब्लैक फंगस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

देश के कई हिस्सों में अब अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। दिल्ली में सोमवार यानी आज से अनलॉक 2.0 शुरू होने जा रहा है। इस दौरान 50 फीसदी क्षमता के साथ मेट्रो चलेंगी और निजी और सरकारी दफ्तरों में 50 फीसदी कर्मचारियों के आने की इजाजत है। वहीं सोमवार को देश में कोरोना वायरस के एक लाख से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए हैं और 2427 मरीजों ने अपनी जान गंवाई है। इधर कोरोना को मात देने के लिए वैक्सीनेशन पर खासा जोर दिया जा रहा है। हालांकि कोरोना वैक्सीन  की किल्लत की वजह से कई जगहों पर 18+ वैक्सीनेशन पर रोक लगा दी गई है। आज से दिल्ली में अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है और अनलॉक शुरू होते ही राजधानी दिल्ली के आईटीओ में जाम लगने लगा। आंध्र प्रदेश में 20 जून तक कोरोना कर्फ्यू की अवधि को बढ़ा दिया गया है। देश में कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
08:54 PM, 07-Jun-2021

मध्यप्रदेश में बीते 24 घंटे में 571 नए मामले

मध्यप्रदेश में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 571 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 32 लोगों की मौत हो गई है।


 
08:51 PM, 07-Jun-2021

महाराष्ट्र में ब्लैक फंगस के 523 मामले

महाराष्ट्र में ब्लैक फंगस संक्रमण के अब तक 6,384 मामले सामने आए हैं और 523 लोगों ने अपनी जान गंवाई है। राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने इसकी जानकारी दी है।


 
08:48 PM, 07-Jun-2021

तमिलनाडु में पिछले 24 घंटे में 19448 नए मामले

तमिलनाडु में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 19,448 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इस दौरान 31,360 लोग डिस्चार्ज हुए और 351 लोगों की मृत्यु दर्ज की गई। 
08:19 PM, 07-Jun-2021

आंध्र प्रदेश में ब्लैक फंगस से अब तक 103 लोगों की मौत

आंध्र प्रदेश में ब्लैक फंगस से अब तक 103 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। अधिकारी ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है। 


 
07:26 PM, 07-Jun-2021
कोरोना संक्रमण पर काबू पाने के लिए केरल सरकार ने 16 जून तक के लिए  लॉकडाउन बढ़ा दिया है। इस दौरान आवश्यक वस्तुओं की बिक्री करने वाले स्टोर, उद्योगों के लिए कच्चा माल (पैकेजिंग सहित), निर्माण सामग्री और बैंकों को काम करने की अनुमति रहेगी।


 
06:17 PM, 07-Jun-2021

दिल्ली में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 231 नए मामले

दिल्ली में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 231 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 36 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। इस दौरान 876 लोग स्वस्थ भी हो गए। 


 
04:53 PM, 07-Jun-2021

तमिलनाडु में ब्लैक फंगस के इलाज के लिए 25 करोड़ रुपये आवंटित

तमिलनाडु सरकार ने राज्य में ब्लैक फंगस रोगियों के इलाज के लिए एम्फोटेरिसिन बी दवा और अन्य दवाओं की खरीद के लिए मुख्यमंत्री जन राहत कोष से 25 करोड़ रुपये आवंटित किए।


 
04:50 PM, 07-Jun-2021

पंजाब सरकार ने 15 जून तक के लिए बढ़ाया प्रतिबंध

पंजाब सरकार ने कुछ छूट के साथ कोरोना प्रतिबंधों को 15 जून तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। दुकानें शाम 6 बजे तक खुलेंगी। निजी कार्यालय 50 फीसदी क्षमता के साथ खुलेंगे। रविवार को नियमित कर्फ्यू जारी रहेगा। 


 
04:07 PM, 07-Jun-2021

यूपी में सक्रिय मामले घटकर 15681 हुए

उत्तर प्रदेश के अपर मुख्य सचिव (स्वास्थ्य) अमित मोहन प्रसाद ने कहा कि प्रदेश में सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या घटकर 15,681 रह गई है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 81 लोगों की मृत्यु दर्ज की गई। कल प्रदेश में 2,80,220 सैंपल की जांच की गई। अब तक कुल मिलाकर 5,16,22,903 सैंपल की जांच की जा चुकी है। 
03:36 PM, 07-Jun-2021

ओडिशा में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 6118 नए मामले

ओडिशा में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 6,118 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 41 लोगों की मौत हो गई।
03:21 PM, 07-Jun-2021

पश्चिम बंगाल बोर्ड की कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षा भी रद्द

कोरोना संकट को देखते हुए पश्चिम बंगाल बोर्ड की कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षा भी रद्द कर दी गई है। मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने इसकी घोषणा की है।


 
02:56 PM, 07-Jun-2021

नागपुर में अनलॉक के तहत खुला बाजार

महाराष्ट्र के शहर नागपुर में अनलॉक के तहत आज कोरोना कर्फ्यू में छूट दी गई। यहां दो महीने बाद बाजार खुला है। दुकानदारों का कहना है कि बाजार में छूट देने से हमें काफी राहत मिलेगी।
 
02:30 PM, 07-Jun-2021

महाराष्ट्र में शाम चार बजे तक जिम खोलने की मंजूरी

महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में शाम चार बजे तक जिम खोलने की मंजूरी मिल गई है। जिम के एक मालिक ने जानकारी दी कि हमें सुबह सात बजे से शाम चार बजे तक जिम खोलने की अनुमति मिली है। इस दौरान सभी सामान को अच्छी तरह से सैनिटाइज किया जा रहा है। 
 
02:22 PM, 07-Jun-2021

दिल्ली में ऑड-ईवन के हिसाब से खुलीं दुकानें

दिल्ली में आज से ऑड-ईवन के हिसाब से दुकानें खुलीं। एक दुकानदार ने बताया, "आज लगभग 49 दिन बाद बाजार खुला है और ये सरकार का अच्छा फैसला है लेकिन दुकानें ऑड-ईवन में न खोलकर सभी दुकानें खोल देते तो ज्यादा अच्छा रहता।"
 
02:17 PM, 07-Jun-2021

आंध्र प्रदेश में 20 जून तक बढ़ा कोरोना कर्फ्यू

आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार ने राज्य में कर्फ्यू 20 जून तक बढ़ाया। कर्फ्यू में सुबह 6 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक छूट रहेगी और सरकारी दफ़्तर सुबह 8 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक खुले रहेंगे।
 
Load More
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update vaccination black fungus
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी के बड़े एलान: योग दिवस से सबको मुफ्त वैक्सीन, दिवाली तक 80 करोड़ गरीबों को फ्री अनाज

7 जून 2021

पीएम मोदी ने किया देश को संबोधित
India News

एलान: योग दिवस से मुफ्त वैक्सीन, दिवाली तक फ्री अनाज, पढ़ें पीएम मोदी के भाषण की बड़ी बातें

7 जून 2021

नरेंद्र मोदी-अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Azamgarh

Exclusive: कैबिनेट मंत्रियों के गढ़ में भी 'मुरझाया' कमल, माननीयों के क्षेत्र में हार से पार्टी चिंतित

7 जून 2021

इंडियन आइडल
Television

Indian Idol 12: कोई हारकर भी जीता तो कोई ट्रॉफी मिलने के बाद हुआ गुमनाम, ये रहा इंडियन आइडल के विजेताओं का लेखा-जोखा

7 जून 2021

cylinder offers on paytm: cooking gas almost free
Personal Finance

खुशखबर: 809 नहीं, जून में सिर्फ नौ रुपये में मिलेगा गैस सिलिंडर, जल्द उठाएं लाभ

7 जून 2021

ये हैं दुनिया की खूबसूरत महिला नेता
India News

तस्वीरें: ये हैं दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत महिला नेता, जिनके सामने फीकी पड़ जाती हैं अभिनेत्रियां

7 जून 2021

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages
Tip of the Day

WhatsApp Tips: चुपके से कैसे पढ़ें डिलीट हुए मैसेज, यह है सबसे आसान तरीका

7 जून 2021

Okinawa i-Praise electric scooters
Auto News

टॉप 5 इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर: फुल चार्ज में चलते हैं 180 किलोमीटर तक, भूल जाएंगे पेट्रोल गाड़ी

7 जून 2021

एकता कपूर और जितेंद्र
Bollywood

जन्मदिन: पापा की एक शर्त की वजह से आज तक कुंवारी हैं एकता कपूर, काले कपड़े पहनने के पीछे भी है दिलचस्प कहानी

7 जून 2021

शनमुख प्रिया
Television

इंडियन आइडल विवाद: 'चुरा लिया है तुमने' गाकर ट्रोल हुईं शनमुख प्रिया, शो से बाहर करने की उठी मांग

7 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited