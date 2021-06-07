Corona Live: महाराष्ट्र में ब्लैक फंगस से अब तक 523 लोगों की गई जान, 6384 लोग संक्रमित

Live
Madhya Pradesh reports 571 new COVID cases, 1,782 patient discharges, and 32 deaths in the past 24 hours— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
Active cases: 8,860
Total discharges: 7,68,538
Death toll: 8,369 pic.twitter.com/noflOgGMKV
6,384 cases of black fungus infection have been reported and 523 have lost their lives to the infection in Maharashtra: State Health Department— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
103 people have died so far due to #BlackFungus in Andhra Pradesh: Official— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2021
Lockdown extended till 16 June in Kerala; Complete lockdown on 12 & 13 June— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
Stores selling essential commodities, raw materials for industries (including packaging), construction materials and banks will continue to function as they do now: Kerala CMO
Delhi reports 231 fresh COVID cases (positivity rate - 0.36%), 876 patient recoveries, and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours.— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
Active cases: 5,208
Total discharges: 13,99,640
Death toll: 24,627 pic.twitter.com/nNzuEoVCt0
Tamil Nadu govt allots Rs 25 crore from Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund towards procurement of Amphotericin B drug and other medicines to treat #BlackFungus patients in state: Official release— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2021
Punjab govt has extended COVID-induced restrictions till June 15 with certain relaxations including opening of shops till 6pm & private offices to function at 50% strength. Night curfew will remain in force from 7pm-6am on weekdays but regular curfew will continue on Sundays: CMO— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
West Bengal state board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 have been cancelled: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/xVPzT7k0JJ— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
Maharashtra | Shops at Paltan road market area reopen as 5-level unlock comes into effect in Nagpur.— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
I’m opening my shop after 2 months. Relaxations given by govt will help us recover the losses we had to endure during COVID lockdown: Mohd Sajid, a shop owner pic.twitter.com/oTiS6BeCyr
Maharashtra government allows gyms to re-open till 4pm in Pune— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
"We are allowed to operate between 7am & 4pm. All equipment to be sanitized. The customers need to maintain social distancing and wear masks," says Ashish Mane, a gym owner pic.twitter.com/XszJrr2xMi
दिल्ली: राजधानी में आज से ऑड-ईवन के हिसाब से दुकानें खुलीं। एक दुकानदार ने बताया, "आज लगभग 49 दिन बाद मार्केट खुली है और ये सरकार का अच्छा फैसला है लेकिन दुकानें ऑड-ईवन में न खोलकर सभी दुकानें खोल देते तो ज़्यादा अच्छा रहता।" (तस्वीरें करोल बाग से) pic.twitter.com/xdOzvOPdx6— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 7, 2021
Andhra Pradesh government extends statewide curfew till June 20; curfew relation hours 6 am to 2 pm, government offices to function from 8 am to 2pm— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
