CDS General Bipin Rawat Death News Live: कल दिल्ली कैंट में होगा सीडीएस रावत का अंतिम संस्कार, कुन्नूर में घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे वायुसेनाध्यक्ष

Admiral John Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, statement on the passing of Indian Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of my friend General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and the others who perished. 1/3— U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (@INDOPACOM) December 9, 2021
