CDS General Bipin Rawat Death News Live: कल दिल्ली कैंट में होगा सीडीएस रावत का अंतिम संस्कार, कुन्नूर में घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे वायुसेनाध्यक्ष

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Thu, 09 Dec 2021 09:17 AM IST
CDS General Bipin Rawat death funeral, helicopter crash tamilnadu, indian defence chief shahid news live updates in hindi
सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत (1958 - 2021) - फोटो : पीटीआई
खास बातें

CDS General Bipin Rawat Dead Live Updates:भारत के पहले सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत का बुधवार को तमिलनाडु के कुन्नूर में हेलीकॉप्टर हादसे में निधन हो गया। इस हादसे में उनकी पत्नी समेत 12 और लोगों ने अपनी जान गंवा दी। इस बीच भारतीय वायुसेना प्रमुख वी आर चौधरी गुरुवार को कुन्नूर में घटनास्थल पहुंचे।
लाइव अपडेट

09:29 AM, 09-Dec-2021

यूएस इंडो-पैसिफिक कमांड ने शोक व्यक्त किया

तमिलनाडु में सैन्य हेलिकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में सीडीएस बिपिन रावत और 12 अन्य की मौत पर यूएस इंडो-पैसिफिक कमांड ने ट्वीट कर शोक व्यक्त किया है।
09:17 AM, 09-Dec-2021

कुन्नूर पहुंचे एयरफोर्स प्रमुख

तमिलनाडु के कुन्नूर में हुए हेलिकॉप्टर हादसे के एक दिन बाद एयरफोर्स चीफ वीआर चौधरी घटनास्थल पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने पूरे इलाके का मुआयना किया और अधिकारियों से घटनाक्रम पर बात की। 
09:16 AM, 09-Dec-2021

शुक्रवार को होगा जनरल रावत का अंतिम संस्कार

हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना के शिकार हुए सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत, उनकी पत्नी और अन्य सैन्य अधिकारियों के पार्थिव शरीर का अंतिम संस्कार 10 दिसंबर को किया जाएगा। गुरुवार शाम विशेष उड़ान से सभी के पार्थिव शरीर को दिल्ली लाया जाना है।
08:59 AM, 09-Dec-2021

Live: कल दिल्ली कैंट में होगा सीडीएस रावत का अंतिम संस्कार, कुन्नूर में घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे वायुसेनाध्यक्ष

भारत के पहले सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत का बुधवार को तमिलनाडु के कुन्नूर में हेलीकॉप्टर हादसे में निधन हो गया। इस हादसे में उनकी पत्नी समेत 12 और लोगों ने अपनी जान गंवा दी। इस बीच भारतीय वायुसेना प्रमुख वी आर चौधरी गुरुवार को कुन्नूर में घटनास्थल पहुंचे।
india news national bipin rawat helicopter crash
