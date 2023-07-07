Notifications

PM Modi Raipur Visit Live: पीएम को सीएम बघेल ने किया स्वागत, प्रदेश वासियों को मिली 7500 करोड़ की सौगात

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, रायपुर Published by: आकाश दुबे Updated Fri, 07 Jul 2023 11:44 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को सम्मानित करते सीएम भूपेश बघेल - फोटो : ANI

PM Narendra Modi Raipur Visit Today Live News: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज छत्तीसगढ़ में रायपुर के दौरे पर हैं। पीएम मोदी 10:45 बजे रायपुर पहुंचे। इसके बाद एयरपोर्ट से हेलीकॉप्टर के जरिए साइंस कॉलेज ग्राउंड पहुंचे। इस दौरान रेल और सड़क से जुड़ी पांच केंद्रीय परियोजनाओं को लॉन्च किया। इस दौरान करीब 7500 करोड़ की सौगात प्रदेश की जनता को दी। यहां पढ़ें कार्यक्रम से जुड़ी पल-पल की खबर

11:32 AM, 07-Jul-2023

पीएम मोदी ने किया परियोजनाओं का शुभारंभ

रायपुर में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने परियोजनाओं का शुभारंभ किया और इसके बाद सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि ये छत्तीसगढ़ में बुनियादी ढांचे के विकास को गति देंगी और राज्य की प्रगति को आगे बढ़ाएंगी।
 
11:11 AM, 07-Jul-2023

सीएम बघेल ने पीएम मोदी का किया स्वागत

छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने हेलीकॉप्टर से उतरते ही पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी का स्वागत किया। पीएम के स्वागत की कुछ चुनिंदा तस्वीरें सीएम बघेल ने अपनी ट्वविटर हैंडल पर साझा की हैं। ट्वीट कर लिखा कि माता कौशल्या की धरती और भगवान राम की ननिहाल में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी का स्वागत है।
 
11:08 AM, 07-Jul-2023

रमन सिंह ने ट्ववीट कर पीेएम मोदी का किया स्वागत

पीएम मोदी के आगमन पर छत्तीसगढ़ के पूर्व सीएम रमन सिंह ने ट्वीट किया। रमन सिंह ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि हम छत्तीसगढ़ की इस पावन धरती पर आपका स्वागत करते हैं। 
 
11:04 AM, 07-Jul-2023

पीएम मोदी को सीएम बघेल ने किया सम्मानित

छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को मंच सम्मानित किया। मंच पर पीएम के अलावा पूर्व सीएम रमन सिंह और अन्य भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता भी शामिल हुए।
 
10:32 AM, 07-Jul-2023

बिलासपुर बस हादसे को लेकर सीएम ने किया मुआवजे का एलान

सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने बिलासपुर बस हादसे में घायल और मृतकों के लिए मुआवजे का एलान कर दिया है। मृतकों के परिजनों को चार लाख रुपये और घायलों को बेहतर इलाज सरकार की ओर से दिया जाएगा। हादसे में छह लोग घायल हुए हैं।
 
10:13 AM, 07-Jul-2023

पीएम मोदी 3 नेशनल हाई-वे प्रोजेक्ट्स की रखेंगे आधारशिला

तीसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा कि 'ग्रीनफील्ड रायपुर-विशाखापत्तनम कॉरिडोर के छत्तीसगढ़ सेक्शन के जिन 3 नेशनल हाई-वे प्रोजेक्ट्स की आधारशिला रखी जाएगी, उनमें से एक उदंती वन्यजीव अभयारण्य से गुजरने वाला है। यहां वन्यजीवों के सुरक्षित आवागमन को पूरी तरह से ध्यान में रखा गया है। इसके लिए 2.8 किलोमीटर लंबी 6-लेन वाली सुरंग के साथ ही 27 Animal Passes और 17 Monkey Canopies का निर्माण किया जाएगा।
10:11 AM, 07-Jul-2023

पीएम मोदी के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने जा रहे भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की बस का एक्सीडेंट

बिलासपुर जिले के बेलतरा के पास पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की सभा में अंबिकापुर से शामिल होने जा रही बस का एक्सीडेंट हो गया। दुर्घटना सुबह पांच बजे के आसपास की बताई जा रही है। पीछे से आ रही बस हाईवा से टकरा गई। आशंका जाहिर की जा रही है कि भारी बारिश के बीच बस ड्राइवर को झपकी आ गई थी। मामले की पुलिस जांच कर रही है।
10:01 AM, 07-Jul-2023

पीएम मोदी ने दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखी ये बात

दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा 'छत्तीसगढ़ की प्रगति के लिए कार्य करने को हम प्रतिबद्ध हैं। इसी कड़ी में रायपुर में कल 6400 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक के हाई-वे प्रोजेक्ट्स के उद्घाटन और शिलान्यास का सौभाग्य प्राप्त होगा। इससे कनेक्टिविटी को बढ़ावा मिलने के साथ ही राज्य के आर्थिक विकास और टूरिज्म सेक्टर को भी नई तेजी मिलेगी।'
09:53 AM, 07-Jul-2023

PM Modi Raipur Visit Live: पीएम को सीएम बघेल ने किया स्वागत, प्रदेश वासियों को मिली 7500 करोड़ की सौगात

पीएम मोदी ने छत्तीसगढ़ आगमन को लेकर लगातार तीन ट्वीट किए हैं। पहले ट्वीट में लिखा कि 'कल रायपुर में बीजेपी की रैली में जनता-जनार्दन से संवाद को लेकर बेहद उत्साहित हूं। छत्तीसगढ़ के लोगों का हमेशा से बीजेपी से बहुत मजबूत रिश्ता रहा है। मुझे विश्वास है कि वे अपना आशीर्वाद सदैव बनाए रखेंगे।'
