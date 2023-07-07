PM Modi Raipur Visit Live: पीएम को सीएम बघेल ने किया स्वागत, प्रदेश वासियों को मिली 7500 करोड़ की सौगात

Live
From Raipur, launching projects which will give a fillip to infrastructure development in Chhattisgarh and further progress of the state. https://t.co/EM587VmdrD— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2023
माता कौशल्या की धरती, प्रभु श्री राम के ननिहाल छत्तीसगढ़ की पावन धरा पर माननीय @PMOIndia श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी का स्वागत करता हूँ।— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) July 7, 2023
|| जय सिया राम || pic.twitter.com/EqdWyzfOb1
छत्तीसगढ़ के पवित्र भुइँया, जिहा हावे माता कौशल्या के धाम,,— Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) July 7, 2023
इंहा आपके स्वागत करत हे जमो छत्तीसगढ़िया कइके जय श्री राम।।
जनआकांक्षाओं की पूर्ति के प्रेरक, जन-जन के मन में बसने वाले देश के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री माननीय श्री @narendramodi जी का माता कौशल्या की भूमि छत्तीसगढ़ में… pic.twitter.com/bwAa8TEOZI
छत्तीसगढ़: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रायपुर में आयोजित करीब 7500 करोड़ रुपए की परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण और शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लिया। https://t.co/MewUVvT2St pic.twitter.com/PM2qn0SS00— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 7, 2023
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announces an ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakhs each for the families of the two deceased and directs for proper medical treatment of the six people who got injured in a bus accident near Bilaspur. pic.twitter.com/FecKPcCo9A— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023
