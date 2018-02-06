अपना शहर चुनें

भस्त्रिका प्राणायाम: कफ और एलर्जी दूर करता है यह योगासन

ऊर्जा डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 12:06 PM IST
Benefits And Process Of Bhastrika Pranayama Of Breath of Fire Yoga Pose
भस्त्रिका प्राणायाम
भस्त्रिका प्राणायाम से कई गुना अधिक ऑक्सीजन मिलता है। अस्थमा, कफ, एलर्जी की समस्या दूर होती है। मधुमेह की समस्या नियंत्रित रहती है। व्यक्ति खुद को युवा महसूस करता है।

ऐसे करें
सुखपूर्वक बैठकर, गर्दन और रीढ़ को बिल्कुल सीधा रखें और ज्ञान मुद्रा लगाएं। प्रसन्नतापूर्वक व शांतचित्त होकर, पूरी शक्ति के साथ गहरी सांस फेफड़े में भरें। जितना दबाव सांस लेते समय हो, उतने ही दबाव के साथ सांस बाहर निकलने दें। सांस लेने-छोड़ने में ढाई-ढाई सेकंड का समय लगाएं। सांस भरते समय हल्का पीछे झुकें और सांस छोड़ते हुए हल्का आगे झुकें। उच्च रक्तचाप, कमर में दर्द, हृदय रोग, हर्निया के रोगी इसे न करें। रोजाना केवल दो से पांच मिनट करें। कैंसर जैसे गंभीर रोग में इसे 10 मिनट तक किया जा सकता है।
