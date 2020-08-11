शहर चुनें
Coronavirus: क्या होता है इम्यूनिटी पासपोर्ट? जानें कोरोना वायरस से जुड़े ऐसे ही अन्य जरूरी सवालों के जवाब

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 11 Aug 2020 02:47 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
कोरोना वायरस ने लगभग पूरी दुनिया को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया है। दुनियाभर में इसके संक्रमण के मामले बढ़कर एक करोड़ 97 लाख के पार हो गए हैं। वहीं मरने वालों की संख्या भी सात लाख 28 हजार के पार हो चुकी है। हालांकि राहत की बात ये है कि लाखों लोग इस बीमारी से ठीक भी हो चुके हैं। इस महामारी की वजह से लगाए गए लॉकडाउन की वजह से कई देशों की अर्थव्यवस्थाओं को गंभीर झटका लगा है। हालांकि कुछ महीने पहले अलग-अलग देशों में आर्थिक गतिविधियों को बहाल किए जाने के रास्तों को लेकर चर्चा जोरों पर थी। इसके लिए पहले हर्ड इम्यूनिटी की अवधारणा सामने आई थी और फिर बाद में बेहतर रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता वाली आबादी की पहचान कर उन्हें चिह्नित करने के लिए इम्यूनिटी पासपोर्ट जारी करने का आइडिया सामने आया था। आइए जानते हैं क्या होता है इम्यूनिटी पासपोर्ट, साथ ही कोरोना वायरस से जुड़े ऐसे ही अन्य जरूरी सवालों के जवाब। 
coronavirus immunity passport कोरोना वायरस कोरोना सवाल जवाब

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
Immunity passport - फोटो : Twitter/Air
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
Coronavirus mask - फोटो : Twitter/Air
Coronavirus effects - फोटो : Twitter/Air
Coronavirus - फोटो : Twitter/Air
