घर में बाहरी व्यक्तियों के प्रवेश से पहले इन बातों को जान लें, कोरोना से बचने के लिए जरूरी है इन बातों का ध्यान रखना

{"_id":"5f032a9184b2c46bd30522b1","slug":"coronavirus-prevention-tips-how-to-stay-fit-and-healthy-things-to-keep-in-mind-with-maid-and-relatives-coming-to-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
कोरोना वायरस का खतरा अभी भी बना हुआ है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pixabay
{"_id":"5f032a9184b2c46bd30522b1","slug":"coronavirus-prevention-tips-how-to-stay-fit-and-healthy-things-to-keep-in-mind-with-maid-and-relatives-coming-to-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
इस बात की अच्छी तरह जानकारी होनी चाहिए कि आपके घर में जो लोग आ रहे हैं वो किस स्थान से आ रहे हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pixabay
{"_id":"5f032a9184b2c46bd30522b1","slug":"coronavirus-prevention-tips-how-to-stay-fit-and-healthy-things-to-keep-in-mind-with-maid-and-relatives-coming-to-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
हाथों और पैरों को अच्छे से साफ करें- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pexels.com
{"_id":"5f032a9184b2c46bd30522b1","slug":"coronavirus-prevention-tips-how-to-stay-fit-and-healthy-things-to-keep-in-mind-with-maid-and-relatives-coming-to-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
किसी भी व्यक्ति को बाहर पहने हुए जूते- चप्पलों से घर में प्रवेश न करने दें- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5f032a9184b2c46bd30522b1","slug":"coronavirus-prevention-tips-how-to-stay-fit-and-healthy-things-to-keep-in-mind-with-maid-and-relatives-coming-to-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
मास्क पहनने से संक्रमण का खतरा कम हो जाता है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f032a9184b2c46bd30522b1","slug":"coronavirus-prevention-tips-how-to-stay-fit-and-healthy-things-to-keep-in-mind-with-maid-and-relatives-coming-to-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
कामवाली को बताएं कि अपने घर में भी साफ- सफाई का विशेष ध्यान रखें- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5f032a9184b2c46bd30522b1","slug":"coronavirus-prevention-tips-how-to-stay-fit-and-healthy-things-to-keep-in-mind-with-maid-and-relatives-coming-to-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
साफ- सफाई का पूरा ध्यान रखें- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pixabay