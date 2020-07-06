शहर चुनें
घर में बाहरी व्यक्तियों के प्रवेश से पहले इन बातों को जान लें, कोरोना से बचने के लिए जरूरी है इन बातों का ध्यान रखना

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 08 Jul 2020 09:11 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस का खतरा अभी भी बना हुआ है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
1 of 7
कोरोना वायरस का खतरा अभी भी बना हुआ है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
कोरोना वायरस का खतरा अभी भी बना हुआ है। देश में रोजाना हजारों नए मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। लेकिन अब लॅाकडाउन को धीरे- धीरे खोला जा रहा है जिस वजह से काम- धंधे एक बार फिर शुरू हो गए हैं। अभी तक सब अपने घरों में कैद थे, जिस वजह से घर में कोई भी बाहरी व्यक्ति या मेहमान नहीं आ सकते थे।

परंतु अब लॅाकडाउन में ढील मिलने के साथ हो सकता है आपके घर में कोई मेहमान आ जाएं या आपकी कामवाली दोबारा काम पर आना शुरू कर दें। बाहरी व्यक्तियों द्वारा कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा हो सकता है। आज हम आपको बताएंगे कि घर में किसी भी बाहरी व्यक्तियों के प्रवेश से पहले आपको किन बातों का ध्यान रखना होगा।

 
कोरोना वायरस का खतरा अभी भी बना हुआ है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
कोरोना वायरस का खतरा अभी भी बना हुआ है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
इस बात की अच्छी तरह जानकारी होनी चाहिए कि आपके घर में जो लोग आ रहे हैं वो किस स्थान से आ रहे हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
इस बात की अच्छी तरह जानकारी होनी चाहिए कि आपके घर में जो लोग आ रहे हैं वो किस स्थान से आ रहे हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
हाथों और पैरों को अच्छे से साफ करें- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
हाथों और पैरों को अच्छे से साफ करें- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pexels.com
किसी भी व्यक्ति को बाहर पहने हुए जूते- चप्पलों से घर में प्रवेश न करने दें- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
किसी भी व्यक्ति को बाहर पहने हुए जूते- चप्पलों से घर में प्रवेश न करने दें- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
मास्क पहनने से संक्रमण का खतरा कम हो जाता है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
मास्क पहनने से संक्रमण का खतरा कम हो जाता है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कामवाली को बताएं कि अपने घर में भी साफ- सफाई का विशेष ध्यान रखें- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
कामवाली को बताएं कि अपने घर में भी साफ- सफाई का विशेष ध्यान रखें- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
साफ- सफाई का पूरा ध्यान रखें- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
साफ- सफाई का पूरा ध्यान रखें- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
