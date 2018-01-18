Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Jobs ›   Government Jobs ›   vacancy in Indian institute of technology for post of Assistant Engineer and others

इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी में नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, जल्दी करें

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 01:50 PM IST
vacancy in Indian institute of technology for post of Assistant Engineer and others
JOB Engineer
इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी में नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका है। 15 फरवरी लास्ट डेट है, जानिए कैसे करें आवेदन

कुल पदः 33

पदों का नाम: असिस्टेंट इंजीनियर, जूनियर सुपरिंटेंडेंट, जूनियर असिस्टेंट, फार्मासिस्ट, ड्राइवर इत्यादि

शैक्षणिक योग्यता: 10वीं पास से लेकर परास्नातक डिग्री तक (पदों के अनुसार अलग-अलग)

आयु सीमा: अधिकतम 30 वर्ष

वेबसाइट: www.iitmandi.ac.in

अंतिम तिथिः 15 फरवरी, 2018

RELATED

 
आगे पढ़ें

vacancy job goverment job

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Job Alert News in Hindi related to government jobs, other jobs, job alert, career, new job, latest jobs notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Jobs and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

Colors channel Delays Payments Of Evicted Contestants of bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss करने के बाद 'बर्बाद' हो गए ये कंटेस्टेंट्स, चैनल के बारे में किए चौंका देने वाले खुलासे

18 जनवरी 2018

hina khan denied shoot with shilpa shinde entertainment ki raat
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के बाद हिना खान ने ठुकराया बड़ा ऑफर, वजह शिल्पा शिंदे नहीं कुछ और

18 जनवरी 2018

viral video of an angry arijit singh at a concert
Bollywood

Viral Video: रोमांटिक गाने से लोगों के दिलों में बसा ये सिंगर, अब मंच से दी भद्दी गालियां

18 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar rajinikanth 2.0 record breaks baahubali 2
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के आगे नहीं टिक पाए प्रभास, 400 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म ने तोड़ा 'बाहुबली 2' का रिकॉर्ड

18 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in National Thermal Power Corporation for Executive Trainee, last date 31 jan 2018
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: NTPC में बंपर वैकेंसी, भर्ती इंटरव्यू के जरिए

18 जनवरी 2018

UPSC Release notification for NDA And NA Exam 2018 ,application apply 12th Pass students
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: UPSC ने NDA के लिए जारी की नोटिफिकेशन, 12 वीं पास करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

Jharkhand Public Service Commission Recruitment of Non-Teaching Specialist Doctors
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: JPSC ने डॉक्टर के लिए निकाली वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat ban in gujrat but ghoomar performed for pm modi benjamin netanyahu
Bollywood

अहमदाबाद में 'घूमर' गाने से पीएम मोदी का स्वागत, गुजरात में बैन है 'पद्मावत'

18 जनवरी 2018

confirmed alia bhatt breakup with sidharth malhotra
Bollywood

क्या सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और आलिया का ब्रेकअप हो गया, मिस्ट्री गर्ल के साथ तस्वीरें तो यही कहती हैं

18 जनवरी 2018

kumkum bhagya Shikha Singh gets slut-shamed by a police officer on Instagram
Television

पुलिसवाले ने इस एक्ट्रेस से कर दी ऐसी डिमांड, सुनकर आपको भी आ जाएगी शर्म

18 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

perfect time table will confirm your Success in SSC CHSL
Government Jobs

परफेक्ट टाइम-टेबल दिलाएगा SSC-CHSL परीक्षा में सफलता

परीक्षा कोई भी हो बगैर टाइम टेबल के उसकी तैयारी नहीं की जा सकती है।

28 दिसंबर 2017

Mizoram Public Service Commission Invites Job Application for Upper Division Clerk
Government Jobs

ग्रैजुएट युवाओं के लिए सरकारी नौकरी पाने का मौका, 8 अगस्त तक करें अप्लाई

22 जुलाई 2017

Jharkhand SSC Invites Application for Jharkhand Joint Police Sub-Inspector Competitive Exam 2017
Government Jobs

सब-इंस्पेक्टर के पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, ऐसे करें आवेदन

18 जुलाई 2017

ISRO Announce Recruitment on 313 Posts of Assistant, Upper Division Clerk Vacancy for Graduates
Government Jobs

ग्रैजुएट्स के लिए ISRO में वैकेंसी, 25 हजार सैलरी

18 जुलाई 2017

ANNOUNCEMENT OF 85000 VACANCIES IN Telangana GOVERNMENT
Government Jobs

तेलंगाना सरकार जल्द ही 85 हजार सरकारी पदों पर करेगी भर्तियां

15 अगस्त 2017

DU Admission NCWEB decrease 4% in third cutoff
Government Jobs

DU Admission : NCWEB ने तीसरे कटऑफ में की 4% की कमी

13 जुलाई 2017

Acid attack victims to get reservation in government job and promotions
Government Jobs

एसिड अटैक पीड़ितों को अब सरकारी नौकरी में मिलेगा आरक्षण और प्रमोशन

22 जून 2017

Related Videos

साल 2018 के पहले स्टेज शो में ही सपना चौधरी ने लगाई 'आग', देखिए

साल 2018 में भी सपना चौधरी का जलवा बरकरार है। आज हम आपको उनकी साल 2018 की पहली स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस दिखाने जा रहे हैं। सपना ने 2018 का पहले स्टेज शो मध्य प्रदेश के मुरैना में किया। यहां उन्होंने अपने कई गानों पर डांस कर लोगों का दिल जीता।

18 जनवरी 2018

SAPNA CHOUDHARY DANCE WITH SALMAN KHAN AND AKSHAY KUMAR ON SONG MUJSHE SHADI KAROGI ON BIGG BOSS SET 1:03

Video: सपना को मिला प्रपोजल, इस एक्टर ने पूछा, मुझसे शादी करोगी?

17 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 18 JANUARY 2018, VACANCY in UPSC 14:56

UPSC में निकलीं सैकड़ों नौकरियां, अप्लाई करने की आखिरी तारीख के बारे में यहां जाने

18 जनवरी 2018

SHILPA SHINDE WINNER OF BIGG BOSS 11 SALMAN KHAN ANNOUNCES 1:15

सोशल मीडिया ने पहले ही खोल दिया था राज, 'भाभीजी' ही बनेंगी बॉस

15 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

promoted 10 ranger from ADO will be revert
Dehradun

एडीओ से पदोन्नत हुए 10 रेंजर होंगे रिवर्ट, शासन ने प्रक्रिया को बताया अवैध

5 दिसंबर 2017

you can apply for reet exam from today, last date 30 november
Jaipur

बनना चाहते हैं टीचर, आज से कर सकते हैं आवेदन

6 नवंबर 2017

job meela in employment office
Kanpur

10वीं पास हो या स्नानक, नौकरी चाहिए तो यहां दीजिए इंटरव्यू

21 मई 2017

Order of appointment by exemption in age limit
Jaipur

आयु सीमा में छूट देकर नियुक्ति के आदेश

4 मई 2017

vacancy for principal post in delhi university colleges
Delhi NCR

DU कॉलेजों ने प्रिंसिपल पोस्ट के निकाले विज्ञापन

21 अप्रैल 2017

mdu, vacancy, fraud, assistant professor, rohtak
Rohtak

एमडीयू में अब असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर की भर्ती पर विवाद, अभ्यर्थियों ने लगाए धांधली के आरोप

24 फरवरी 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.