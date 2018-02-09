अपना शहर चुनें

RBI Office Attendant Result 2018: रिजल्ट हुआ जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 03:37 PM IST
RBI Office Attendant Result 2018 declared check here
भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने ऑफिस अटेंडेंट भर्ती परीक्षा के परिणाम घोषित कर दिए हैं। उम्मीदवार आरबीआई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट rbi.org.in पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। इसके बाद सफल उम्मीदवारों को कूरियर व स्पीड पोस्ट के जरिए भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक के संबंधित क्षेत्रीय कार्यालयों में जरूरी दस्तावेज भेजने होंगे। आपको बता दें कि आरबीआई ने 526 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए परीक्षा आयोजित की थी। यह परीक्षा नवंबर 2017 में हुई थी।
 
उम्मीदवारों को बता दें कि वह संबंधित फॉर्म का प्रिंट आउट जरूर ले लें। फॉर्म के साथ अपने सर्टिफिकेट को क्षेत्रीय निदेशक, मानव संसाधन प्रबंधन विभाग को कूरियर या स्पीड पोस्ट के जरिए 23 फरवरी 2018 से पहले भेज दें।
