IBPS RRB: ऑफिसर, ऑफिस असिस्टेंट परीक्षा के परिणाम घोषित, ऐसे करें चेक

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 02:16 PM IST
IBPS RRB Officers and Office Assistant Main Exam Results declared
इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ बैंकिंग पर्सनल सेलेक्शन ने आरआरबी ऑफिसर स्केल और ऑफिस असिस्टेंट का रिजल्ट घोषित कर दिया है। परिणाम जारी होते ही लाखों लोगों के चेहरों पर मुस्कान देखी गई, जबकि कुछ युवाओं को निराशा हाथ लगी है। 

ऑफिसर स्केल  I, II और III के अलावा आरआरबी ऑफिस सहायक के लिए भी अस्थायी आवंटन परिणाम जारी किया गया है। आप विभाग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.ibps.in पर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। 

आपको बता दें कि 31 जनवरी की शाम को ही रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया था। रिजल्ट 28 फरवरी तक वेबसाइट पर देख सकते हैं। प्रोविजनल एलॉटमेंट के तहत रीवर्स लिस्ट भी वेबसाइट पर 28 फरवरी तक आपके लिए मौजूद रहेगा। 
परफेक्ट टाइम-टेबल दिलाएगा SSC-CHSL परीक्षा में सफलता
Government Jobs

परफेक्ट टाइम-टेबल दिलाएगा SSC-CHSL परीक्षा में सफलता

परीक्षा कोई भी हो बगैर टाइम टेबल के उसकी तैयारी नहीं की जा सकती है।

28 दिसंबर 2017

ग्रैजुएट युवाओं के लिए सरकारी नौकरी पाने का मौका, 8 अगस्त तक करें अप्लाई
Government Jobs

ग्रैजुएट युवाओं के लिए सरकारी नौकरी पाने का मौका, 8 अगस्त तक करें अप्लाई

22 जुलाई 2017

सब-इंस्पेक्टर के पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, ऐसे करें आवेदन
Government Jobs

सब-इंस्पेक्टर के पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, ऐसे करें आवेदन

18 जुलाई 2017

ग्रैजुएट्स के लिए ISRO में वैकेंसी, 25 हजार सैलरी
Government Jobs

ग्रैजुएट्स के लिए ISRO में वैकेंसी, 25 हजार सैलरी

18 जुलाई 2017

तेलंगाना सरकार जल्द ही 85 हजार सरकारी पदों पर करेगी भर्तियां
Government Jobs

तेलंगाना सरकार जल्द ही 85 हजार सरकारी पदों पर करेगी भर्तियां

15 अगस्त 2017

DU Admission : NCWEB ने तीसरे कटऑफ में की 4% की कमी
Government Jobs

DU Admission : NCWEB ने तीसरे कटऑफ में की 4% की कमी

13 जुलाई 2017

परफेक्ट टाइम-टेबल दिलाएगा SSC-CHSL परीक्षा में सफलता
Government Jobs

परफेक्ट टाइम-टेबल दिलाएगा SSC-CHSL परीक्षा में सफलता

28 दिसंबर 2017

आम बजट पर अरुण जेटली के भाषण की 10 बड़ी बातें

देखिए आम बजट पर अरुण जेटली के भाषण की 10 बड़ी बातें। अमर उजाला टीवी पर देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल, क्राइम, सिनेमा, फैशन और धर्म से जुड़ी खबरें दिन में चार बार LIVE देख सकते हैं

1 फरवरी 2018

DEEPIKA PADUKONE DEMANDS MORE FEE THAN HER HEROES HATE STORY 4 SONGS NIA SHARMA BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

दीपिका के बढ़े रेट, चाहिए हीरो से ज्यादा पैसे

1 फरवरी 2018

UNION BUDGET 2018, CHANGE IN INCOME TAX SLAB IN LAST FIVE YEARS 1:21

Budget 2018: देखिए पांच सालों में कितना बदला है इनकम टैक्स स्लैब

1 फरवरी 2018

Lunar Eclipse 2018: Why tulsi is put in food during grahan special story 1:22

चंदग्रहण 2018: खाने में क्यों रखी जाती है तुलसी, जानें वैज्ञानिक और धार्मिक कारण

31 जनवरी 2018

tight SECURITY IN KANNAUJ AFTER VANDALIZING STATUES,POLICE ARRESTED NARESH BHATTI AFTER ENCOUNTER 00:27:17

सुबह तक की सारी खबरों का राउंड अप 1 फरवरी 2018

1 फरवरी 2018

IBPS PO/MT V 2017: परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड जारी
Career Plus

IBPS PO/MT V 2017: परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड जारी

13 नवंबर 2017

IBPS ऑफिस असिस्टेंट मेन परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र जारी, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड
Career Plus

IBPS ऑफिस असिस्टेंट मेन परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र जारी, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

24 अक्टूबर 2017

IBPS clerk 2017: नोटिफिकेशन जारी, बैंकों में 7 हजार से ज्यादा वैकेंसी
Government Jobs

IBPS clerk 2017: नोटिफिकेशन जारी, बैंकों में 7 हजार से ज्यादा वैकेंसी

7 सितंबर 2017

पाइए IBPS PO pre 2017 की तैयारी का अचूक पैकेज www.safalta.com पर
Education

पाइए IBPS PO pre 2017 की तैयारी का अचूक पैकेज www.safalta.com पर

31 जुलाई 2017

'IBPS' CWE क्लर्क परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित, ऐसे देखें रिजल्ट
Career Plus

'IBPS' CWE क्लर्क परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित, ऐसे देखें रिजल्ट

2 अप्रैल 2017

जानिए, प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा का नया पैटर्न
Career Plus

जानिए, प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा का नया पैटर्न

30 अगस्त 2016

