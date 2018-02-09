अपना शहर चुनें

Delhi Police result 2018: थोड़ी देर में जारी होगा रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 06:50 PM IST
Delhi Police result 2018 will be declared soon know how to check
दिल्ली पुलिस में पुरुष और महिला कॉन्सटेबलों के लिए हुई परीक्षा का रिजल्ट थोड़ी देर में स्टाफ सेलेक्शन कमीशन द्वारा जारी किया जाएगा। नतीजों की घोषणा होने के बाद कैंडिडेट्स स्टाफ सेलेक्शन कमीशन की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ssc.nic.in पर जाकर रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। यह ऑनलाइन परीक्षा पिछले साल 5 से 8 फरवरी के बीच आयोजित कराई गई थी। इस परीक्षा के लिए 1 लाख 55 हजार 435 परीक्षार्थियों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया था जबकि इनमें से 1 लाख 44 हजार 814 परीक्षार्थियों ने ही परीक्षा में हिस्सा लिया था। 
