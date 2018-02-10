अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jobs ›   Government Jobs ›   Delhi Police result 2016 declared check here

Delhi Police result 2016: रिजल्ट हुआ जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 12:32 PM IST
Delhi Police result 2016 declared check here
दिल्ली पुलिस में पुरुष और महिला कॉन्सटेबलों के लिए हुई परीक्षा का रिजल्ट स्टाफ सेलेक्शन कमीशन द्वारा जारी कर दिया गया है। कैंडिडेट्स स्टाफ सेलेक्शन कमीशन की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ssc.nic.in पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। यह ऑनलाइन परीक्षा पिछले साल 5 से 8 फरवरी के बीच आयोजित कराई गई थी। इस परीक्षा के लिए 1 लाख 55 हजार 435 परीक्षार्थियों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया था जबकि इनमें से 1 लाख 44 हजार 814 परीक्षार्थियों ने ही परीक्षा में हिस्सा लिया था। 

ऐसे करें अपना रिजल्ट चेक-
उम्मीदवार सबसे पहले स्टाफ सेलेक्शन कमीशन की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ssc.nic.in पर जाकर लॉगइन करें
इसके बाद होमपेज पर 'Delhi Police Constable Result' लिंक पर क्लिक करें। 
क्लिक करने पर एक नया पेज खुलेगा जिसमें आपको पीडीएफ फाइल दिखाई देगी। इस पीडीएफ फाइल पर आपको चुने गए अभ्यर्थियों के नाम और उनसे जुड़ी जानकारी दिखाई देगी। यदि इस शीट में आपका नाम नहीं है तो मतलब आपका चयन नहीं हुआ है।
इस पीडीएफ फाइल को डाउनलोड करके इस पर आप अपने नतीजे जांच सकते हैं। 

इस खबर को अंग्रेजी में पढ़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें- Delhi Police Constable Result 2016 Declared by SSC
delhi police result 2016 delhi police ssc government jobs

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Job Alert News in Hindi related to government jobs, other jobs, job alert, career, new job, latest jobs notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Jobs and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

Sidharth Malhotra opens up about his work in bollywood so far before Aiyaary release
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने खुलेआम कहा-'इस चीज से कभी संतुष्ट नहीं हो सकता'

10 फरवरी 2018

priyanka chopra new york fashion week
Bollywood

हॉलीवुड के बाद अब यहां छाने की तैयारी में 'देसी गर्ल', ग्लैमरस अंदाज में बिखेरेंगी जलवा

10 फरवरी 2018

Dhanush first Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir teaser release
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के दामाद बन गए 'फकीर', दुनिया के कोने-कोने में इस शख्स को रहे ढूंढ

10 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh Bachchan writes a poem on blog after leaving Lilavati hospital in mumbai
Bollywood

अस्पताल से छुट्टी के बाद बिग बी ने लिखी दिल छूने वाली कविता

10 फरवरी 2018

Shahid kapoor and mira rajput Look For New Home because of Prostitution Menace
Bollywood

वेश्याओं की वजह से शाहिद कपूर उठाने जा रहे ऐसा कदम, मीरा के साथ मिलकर लिया फैसला

10 फरवरी 2018

barc rating week 5 kundali bhagya and kumkum bhagya on top
Television

सास-बहू के आगे शिल्पा शेट्टी भी नहीं टिक पाईं, इस रेस में हो गईं पीछे

10 फरवरी 2018

Comedy King Kapil Sharma adopt a new pet calls him Cheeku
Television

शादी से पहले कपिल घर ले आए नन्हा मेहमान, गर्लफ्रेंड को नहीं है खबर

10 फरवरी 2018

deepika Padukone and Ranveer singh plan for valentines day 2018
Bollywood

तो ये हैं दीपिका और रणवीर के 'वैलेंटाइन डे' के प्लान...

10 फरवरी 2018

these cooking tips will change your life
Home Remedies

दाल बनाते समय डालें यह चीज, बढ़ जाएगा स्वाद और रंग

10 फरवरी 2018

follow these tips it will help to keep your body and mind fit
Fitness

बस अपनी ये तीन आदतें बदल दीजिए, डॉक्टर या दवा की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी

10 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Mizoram Public Service Commission Invites Job Application for Upper Division Clerk
Government Jobs

ग्रैजुएट युवाओं के लिए सरकारी नौकरी पाने का मौका, 8 अगस्त तक करें अप्लाई

मिजोरम पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन ने नोटिफिकेशन जारी करते हुए अपर डिविजन क्लर्क के पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं।

22 जुलाई 2017

Jharkhand SSC Invites Application for Jharkhand Joint Police Sub-Inspector Competitive Exam 2017
Government Jobs

सब-इंस्पेक्टर के पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, ऐसे करें आवेदन

18 जुलाई 2017

ISRO Announce Recruitment on 313 Posts of Assistant, Upper Division Clerk Vacancy for Graduates
Government Jobs

ग्रैजुएट्स के लिए ISRO में वैकेंसी, 25 हजार सैलरी

18 जुलाई 2017

ANNOUNCEMENT OF 85000 VACANCIES IN Telangana GOVERNMENT
Government Jobs

तेलंगाना सरकार जल्द ही 85 हजार सरकारी पदों पर करेगी भर्तियां

15 अगस्त 2017

perfect time table will confirm your Success in SSC CHSL
Government Jobs

परफेक्ट टाइम-टेबल दिलाएगा SSC-CHSL परीक्षा में सफलता

28 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

इंटर की परीक्षा देने जा रहे छात्र की गोली मारकर हत्या, साथी पर हत्या का आरोप

बागपत के बड़ौत से कार में सवार होकर यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षा देने जा रहे 12वीं के छात्र अभिषेक की गोली मारकर हत्या का मामला सामने आया है। घटना को अंजाम मेरठ रोड पर स्थित वाजिदपुर गांव में दिया गया।

10 फरवरी 2018

violence and stonepelting in soypur of Varanasi on land dispute 3:19

जमीन के लिए किया बवाल, पुलिस को भी नहीं बख्शा

10 फरवरी 2018

BOLLYWOOD TOP 10: kapil Sharma new program on tv and new record of tiger zinda hai 5:02

टीवी पर नए अंदाज में लौट रहे हैं कपिल शर्मा, नए शो का पहला प्रोमो लॉन्च

10 फरवरी 2018

Student caught with chits for cheating in UP Board exam,up govt.painted police station with saffron 00:24:16

सुबह तक की सारी खबरों का राउंड अप 10 फरवरी 2018

10 फरवरी 2018

UP Board 10th class English question paper leaked in hardoi 1:13

हरदोई में लीक हुआ दसवीं का अंग्रेजी का पेपर, फिर हुआ ये

10 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.