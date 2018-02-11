अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jobs ›   Government Jobs ›   CISF Recruitment 2018 Apply Online

10वीं पास के लिए कांस्टेबल बनने का मौका, CISF ने निकाली 447 पदों पर वैकेंसी

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 11:29 AM IST
CISF Recruitment 2018 Apply Online
CISF - फोटो : प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
सीआईएसएफ ने 447 पदों के लिए वैकेंसी निकाली है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

कुल पद: 447
पद का नाम: कांस्टेबल
शैक्षणिक योग्यता: 10वीं पास व हल्का एवं भारी वाहन चलाने का ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस
आयु सीमा: 21-27 वर्ष 
अंतिम तिथि: 19 मार्च, 2018 
आगे पढ़ें

cisf jobs government jobs

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Job Alert News in Hindi related to government jobs, other jobs, job alert, career, new job, latest jobs notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Jobs and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

Deepika Padukone become most successful actress of Bollywood with the collection of 1500 crore
Bollywood

15 सौ करोड़ कमाने वाली एक्ट्रेस बन गईं दीपिका पादुकोण, बड़े-बड़े हीरो-हीरोइनों को छोड़ दिया पीछे

11 फरवरी 2018

Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress Kritika Kamra wants to kill Karan Kundra
Television

इस एक्टर को मार देना चाहती हैं कृतिका कामरा, सच जानकर अनुषा को आ सकता है गुस्सा

11 फरवरी 2018

Bahubali actress Anushka Shetty speaks about rumours marriage with Prabhas
Bollywood

प्रभास से शादी की खबरों पर पहली बार खुलकर बोलीं देवसेना, टूट सकता है फैंस का दिल

11 फरवरी 2018

ox office collection day 2 akshay kumar film padman
Bollywood

रिलीज होते ही अक्षय की 'पैडमैन' ने तोड़े कई रिकॉर्ड, दूसरे दिन कमाई में 40 फीसदी उछाल

11 फरवरी 2018

Tips To Get Rid Of Gas Problem In Stomach
Yoga and Health

पेट में नहीं बनेगा गैस, बस करना होगा ये तीन काम

11 फरवरी 2018

How To Hire And Manage Housekeepers And Maid In India
Home Remedies

काम वाली बाई नहीं सुनती बात तो ऐसे करवाएं काम

11 फरवरी 2018

Five Food You Must Eat For Healthy Liver
Healthy Food

चाउमीन और मोमोज दिल खोलकर खाएं, पर डाइट में इन चीजों को शामिल करना ना भूलें

11 फरवरी 2018

Promise Day 2018 Vows Every Girl Should Take With Her Boyfriend Or Husband In Valentines Week 2018
Lifestyle

Promise Day Special: हर लड़की को अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड/पति से ये वादे जरूर करने चाहिए

11 फरवरी 2018

Jim Sarbh says when Ranveer Singh gave his reaction on wazir muder he won my heart
Bollywood

जिम सरभ ने कहा - रणवीर के एक सीन ने जीत लिया था मेरा दिल

11 फरवरी 2018

aamir khan offers imran khan role in mahabharat
Bollywood

10 साल तक आमिर खान करेंगे केवल यह फिल्म, अब मामा कराएंगे भांजे की वापसी

11 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Delhi Police result 2016 declared check here
Government Jobs

Delhi Police result 2016: रिजल्ट हुआ जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

दिल्ली पुलिस में पुरुष और महिला कॉन्सटेबलों के लिए हुई परीक्षा का रिजल्ट स्टाफ सेलेक्शन कमीशन द्वारा जारी कर दिया गया है।

10 फरवरी 2018

Mizoram Public Service Commission Invites Job Application for Upper Division Clerk
Government Jobs

ग्रैजुएट युवाओं के लिए सरकारी नौकरी पाने का मौका, 8 अगस्त तक करें अप्लाई

22 जुलाई 2017

Jharkhand SSC Invites Application for Jharkhand Joint Police Sub-Inspector Competitive Exam 2017
Government Jobs

सब-इंस्पेक्टर के पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, ऐसे करें आवेदन

18 जुलाई 2017

ISRO Announce Recruitment on 313 Posts of Assistant, Upper Division Clerk Vacancy for Graduates
Government Jobs

ग्रैजुएट्स के लिए ISRO में वैकेंसी, 25 हजार सैलरी

18 जुलाई 2017

ANNOUNCEMENT OF 85000 VACANCIES IN Telangana GOVERNMENT
Government Jobs

तेलंगाना सरकार जल्द ही 85 हजार सरकारी पदों पर करेगी भर्तियां

15 अगस्त 2017

perfect time table will confirm your Success in SSC CHSL
Government Jobs

परफेक्ट टाइम-टेबल दिलाएगा SSC-CHSL परीक्षा में सफलता

28 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

अक्टूबर से अयोध्या में जय श्री राम समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

अमर उजाला टीवी पर देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल, क्राइम, सिनेमा, फैशन और धर्म से जुड़ी खबरें LIVE देख सकते हैं, हमारे LIVE बुलेटिन्स हैं - यूपी न्यूज सुबह 9 बजे, न्यूज ऑवर दोपहर 1 बजे, यूपी न्यूज शाम 7 बजे

11 फरवरी 2018

HARYANAVI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY GETS OFFER TO JOIN POLITICS 1:25

सपना चौधरी का ये इंटरव्यू हरियाणा की सियासत बदल देगा, देखिए

11 फरवरी 2018

ACTRESS ANUPRIYA GOENKA ON RAMP FOR BRAND LIBAS 3:53

जब रैंप पर नीला गाउन पहनकर उतरीं 'राजा रतन सिंह की पहली पत्नी'

10 फरवरी 2018

LOCALS PROVIDE FOOD AND REFRESHMENTS TO ARMY PERSONNEL ON RED ALERT DUTY IN SUNJUWAN JAMMU 2:00

सुंजुवान में आतंकियों से लोहा ले रहे जवानों की स्थानीय लोगों ने ऐसे की मदद

11 फरवरी 2018

AMAR UJALA ORGANISING EVENT WITH FILM AIYAARY STARCAST IN LUCKNOW 2:10

इतवार की शाम पहुंचिए यहां और पाइए 'अय्यारी' के सितारों के साथ गाने का मौका

11 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

High Court order to cisf could not deny job due to tattoo
India News

टैटू की वजह से नौकरी देने से इनकार नहीं कर सकती CISF: हाईकोर्ट

2 फरवरी 2018

cisf jawans recovered 20 live cartridges from a woman purse at adarsh nagar metro station
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली मेट्रो स्टेशन पर महिला के पर्स से मिले 20 जिंदा कारतूस

22 जनवरी 2018

one arrested for smuggling of gold biscuit at IGI airport
Delhi NCR

IGI एयरपोर्ट पर सोने की बिस्किट के साथ एक अरेस्ट, स्टाफ कर रहा था मदद

11 दिसंबर 2017

CISF MAN KILLED HIS WIFE AND TWO OTHERS IN KISTWAR
Jammu

पड़ोसी के साथ पत्नी के अवैध संबधों को सुन CISF जवान हुआ बेकाबू, जानिए फिर क्या हुआ

1 दिसंबर 2017

cisf man fired upon his wife and friend in kishtwar
Jammu

किश्तवाड़ः CISF कर्मचारी ने अपनी पत्नी समेत दो लोगों की गोलीमार कर हत्या

30 नवंबर 2017

director general of cisf inspected tajmahal security
Agra

ताजमहलः सैलानियों को समझें दोस्त लेकिन चौकसी से न करें समझौता

28 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.