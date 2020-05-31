शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   One Constable and a civilian lost their lives after naxals opened fire at a police team in Karaikela Jharkhand

झारखंडः नक्सलियों ने पुलिस दल पर की गोलीबारी, एक कांस्टेबल और एक आम नागरिक की गई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,चाईबासा Updated Sun, 31 May 2020 06:08 PM IST
झारखंड के पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिले के कराईकेला थाना क्षेत्र में नक्सलियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ में एक पुलिस कांस्टेबल और एक आम नागरिक की जान चली गई। बताया जा रहा है कि मुठभेड़ उस वक्त हुई जब जिला पुलिस और सीआरपीएफ की संयुक्त टीम सर्च अभियान के दौरान ग्रामीणों से पूछताछ कर रही थी। 
इसी दौरान नक्सलियों ने पुलिस और सीआरपीएफ के जवानों पर फायरिंग कर दी। सुरक्षाबलों ने भी जवाबी फायरिंग की लेकिन नक्सली भाग निकले। फिलहाल, इलाके में सर्च अभियान जारी है।चाईबासा पुलिस अधीक्षक ने बताया कि नक्सली एक स्थानीय नागरिक के घर में छिपे थे, पुलिस सर्च ऑपरेशन चला रही थी। इसी दौरान नक्सलियों ने पुलिस दल पर हमला बोल दिया।
