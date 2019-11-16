शहर चुनें

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए भाजपा की चौथी सूची जारी, तीन उम्मीदवारों के नाम शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sat, 16 Nov 2019 12:10 PM IST
bjp
bjp - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए भाजपा ने अपनी चौथी सूची जारी कर दी है। इस सूची में तीन लोगों के नाम शामिल हैं। इस सूची में जुगसलाई से मोचीराम बाउरी, जगननाथपुर से सुधीर सुंदी और तमाड़ से रीता देवी मुंडा को चुनावी मैदान में उतारा है। 










