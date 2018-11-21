शहर चुनें

जिले के छात्र का अंतरराष्ट्रीय कराटे प्रतियोगिता के लिए हुआ चयन

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Wed, 21 Nov 2018 12:49 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें

राजोरी। सुंदरबनी क्षेत्र के एक प्राइवेट स्कूल के छात्र का दुबई में होने वाली अंतरराष्ट्रीय कराटे प्रतियोगिता में चयन हुआ है। मंगलवार को वह दुबई के लिए रवाना हो गया। सुंदरबनी के न्यू पब्लिक स्कूल के 5वीं कक्षा के छात्र प्रशांत दयाल पुत्र कुलबीर दास ने इस वर्ष जून में अंतर जिला प्रतियोगिता में स्वर्ण पदक जीता था। उसके बाद उसने मुड़ कर पीछे नहीं देखा। अंतर जिला प्रतियोगिता में सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन के बाद उसका चयन राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर खेलने के लिए हुआ। पंजाब के लुधियाना में हुए राष्ट्रीय मुकाबले में भी उसने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। इसके बाद प्रशांत का चयन अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर खेलने के लिए हुआ। 21 नवंबर से 26 नवंबर तक दुबई के आबुधाबी में होने वाली अंतरराष्ट्रीय कराटे प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के लिए प्रशांत मंगलवार को रवाना हो गया। स्कूल में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में उन्हें शुभकामनाएं दी गईं।












Police probing social media accounts propagating videos of 'executions' by militants: Kashmir IGP
Jammu

क्या आपने सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो शेयर किया है, हो सकती है जेल...

कश्मीर में आतंकियों द्वारा तालिबानी अंदाज में हत्या करने और उसका वीडियो जारी करने के दो मामले सामने आये हैं। ऐसे में उन वीडियो को सोशल मीडिया पर डालने और प्रमोट करने वाले लोगों पर जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस की नजर बनी हुई है।

19 नवंबर 2018

Article 370
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनुच्छेद 370 की सांविधानिक वैधता को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर अप्रैल में होगी सुनवाई

16 नवंबर 2018

सेना का सर्च ऑपरेशन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजोरी में कई आतंकियों के छुपे होने की सूचना, सेना ने चलाया सर्च ऑपरेशन

15 नवंबर 2018

भारत और पीओके के लोगों के रिश्तों में मिठास घोल रही बस सेवा
Rajouri

भारत और पीओके के लोगों के रिश्तों में मिठास घोल रही बस सेवा

20 नवंबर 2018

कुख्यात पशु तस्कर पर लगा पीएसए
Rajouri

कुख्यात पशु तस्कर पर लगा पीएसए

20 नवंबर 2018

आरिफ जट्ट बने नपा चेयरमैन
Rajouri

आरिफ जट्ट बने नपा चेयरमैन

19 नवंबर 2018

23 पंचायतों से सरपंच के 83 प्रत्याशी मैदान में
Rajouri

23 पंचायतों से सरपंच के 83 प्रत्याशी मैदान में

15 नवंबर 2018

चुनाव की ट्रेनिंग में भाग न लेना पड़ा महंगा
Rajouri

चुनाव की ट्रेनिंग में भाग न लेना पड़ा महंगा

16 नवंबर 2018

गैरहाजिर 30 कर्मियों का एक दिन का वेतन रोका
Rajouri

गैरहाजिर 30 कर्मियों का एक दिन का वेतन रोका

16 नवंबर 2018

पहले चरण में जिले के दो ब्लॉकों में 79% प्रतिशत रहा मतदान
Rajouri

पहले चरण में जिले के दो ब्लॉकों में 79% प्रतिशत रहा मतदान

18 नवंबर 2018

