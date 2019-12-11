शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Poonch ›   traffic

ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने नियमों का उलंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ कसा शिंकजा 2वाहन सीज किए 40के काटे चालान

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 11 Dec 2019 12:42 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पुंछ। यातायात पुलिस ने डीटीआई सतीश कुमार और एसओ मेंढर जुल्फकार की अगुवाई में यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वाले वाहन चालकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की। इस दौरान करीब 40 वाहन चालकों के चालान काटे, जिनमें 30 के मौके पर ही कंपाउंड चालान काट कर उनसे 21 सौ रुपये जुर्माना वसूला। जबकि 10 के कोर्ट चालान काटे। इस दौरान बिना दस्तावेज के चल रहे दो वाहनों को सीज कर थाने पहुंचा दिया। इनमें एक आटो और एक बस शामिल है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस के इस अभियान से अफरातफरी मच गई। ब्यूरो
विज्ञापन
सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

एक साल में ही पति से तलाक लेने जा रही ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, शादी से पहले लिव इन में भी रहे

10 दिसंबर 2019

shweta basu
shweta basu
shweta basu
shweta basu
Bollywood

एक साल में ही पति से तलाक लेने जा रही ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, शादी से पहले लिव इन में भी रहे

10 दिसंबर 2019

venus transit
Predictions

15 दिसंबर को शुक्र का मकर राशि में प्रवेश, दो राशियों के लिए बना राजयोग

10 दिसंबर 2019

Fastag For Cars
Auto News

Fastag को लेकर लोगों की अजीबोगरीब शिकायतें, घर में खड़ी कार से भी कट रहा टोल टैक्स!

10 दिसंबर 2019

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
Eye7 (Advertorial)

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नागरिकता विधेयक: लोकसभा में बहुमत से पास, जानें क्या है राज्यसभा का गणित

10 दिसंबर 2019

कभी भी गिर सकती है फैक्ट्री
Delhi NCR

सुरंग जैसे रास्ते और बित्ते भर का कमरा, मौत के कारखानों की ऐसी तस्वीरें जिसे देखकर दिल दहल जाए

10 दिसंबर 2019

Nirbhaya case tihar admin searching Executioner if not found jail staff will do as in afzal guru
Delhi NCR

नहीं मिला जल्लाद, फिर भी होगी निर्भया के दोषियों को तय तारीख पर फांसी, लेकिन ऐसे

10 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
traffic
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Richa Chadda,amit shah, adnan sami
Bollywood

नागरिकता विधेयक मुद्दे पर बंटा बॉलीवुड, छह अभिनेत्रियों ने किया विरोध,तो अदनान ने की तारीफ

10 दिसंबर 2019

करोड़पति देश
Education

दुनिया का सबसे अमीर देश, यहां हैं सबसे ज्यादा करोड़पति

10 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Nirbhaya case convicts execution platform ready in tihar jail admin unaware of mercy plea rejection
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों के लिए फांसी का चबूतरा तैयार, पढ़िए क्या चल रहा है तिहाड़ के अंदर

10 दिसंबर 2019

11 दिसंबर का राशिफल
Predictions

राशिफल 11 दिसंबर: इन 7 राशि वालों को मिलेगी बुधवार के दिन सफलता, कार्य होंगे सिद्ध

10 दिसंबर 2019

indian constitution
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन बिल : क्या है आर्टिकल-14, जिसको लेकर संसद में बार-बार उठे सवाल

10 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai and Gaurav
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अरहान खान की पोल खुलने के बाद रश्मि के भाई का बड़ा बयान, बोले- 'उन्हें घर में आने...'

10 दिसंबर 2019

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone
Tech Diary

जियो, एयरटेल और वोडाफोन-आइडिया के इन प्लांस में मिलेगा ज्यादा डाटा, कर सकेंगे 'अनलिमिटेड कॉल'

10 दिसंबर 2019

देशों के झंडे
Education

जैसे भारत के झंडे का नाम 'तिरंगा', वैसे क्या है पाकिस्तान समेत 15 देशों के झंडों के नाम

10 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड के एक दोषी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सजा को लेकर पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर की

10 दिसंबर 2019

आमिर खान ने पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ खिंचाई फोटो।
Entertainment

बनारस के घाट पर कुछ इस अंदाज में दिखे आमिर खान, देख कर दंग रह गए लोग

10 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में जल्द ही होंगे विधानसभा चुनाव, उपराज्यपाल बोले- जनता के हाथों में जानी चाहिए सत्ता

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू ने प्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव जल्द कराने के फिर संकेत देते हुए कहा कि सत्ता जितनी जल्द हो सके, जनता के हाथों में जानी चाहिए। प्रशासन चाहता है कि जम्मू कश्मीर में जनता द्वारा चुनी गई सरकार बने।

10 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फोटो न 3 पुंछ के गांव दलेरा में कृषि विभाग के जागरूकता कार्यक्रम में किसानों में पम्प और ओजार वितर?
Poonch

जिले में पचास हैकटेयर भूमि पर की जा रही है लहसुन की खेती

11 दिसंबर 2019

क्रिकेटर नितेश
Local Sports

जम्मू कश्मीर में क्रिकेट की अपार संभावनाएं, यहां के जैसा माहौल दिल्ली में भी नहीं- क्रिकेटर नितेश

9 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह
Jammu

चुनावी हलचलः जम्मू-कश्मीर भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पद पर गहमागहमी तेज, कौन होगा 'शाह का सेनापति'

8 दिसंबर 2019

गोलाबारी बंद होने के चलते मक्की साफ करता किसान
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः गोलाबारी और बारिश थमी तो खिल उठे चेहरे, फसल समेटने में जुटे किसान

9 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Local Sports

परवेज रसूल को फिर मिली जम्मू कश्मीर रणजी टीम की कमान, 9 दिसंबर से शुरू होंगे मुकाबले

8 दिसंबर 2019

Bike fall into river, rider injures
Poonch

जाको राखे साईंया मार सके न कोई मुगलरोड पर बाई हादसे में बाल बाल बच गया नोजवान

10 दिसंबर 2019

पुंछ के दिगवार सैक्टर में गोलाबारी बंद होने के चलते मक्की साफ करते किसान
Poonch

नियंत्रण रेखा पर शांति और साफ मौसम, दिगवार के किसानों के चेहरे खिले

9 दिसंबर 2019

फोटो न 1 पुंछ दोरे के दोरान सुरनकोट डाक बंगला में वी आई पी सियूट का उदघाटन करते कमीश्नर सैक्रेट्री
Poonch

पी डब्लू डी कमीश्नर सैक्रेट्री पुंछ दोरे के दूसरे दिन सुरनकोट में लोगों की साथ की बैठक

9 दिसंबर 2019

health
Poonch

सीमा सुरक्षाबल 1

7 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

बदले की आग में झुलसकर लौट रही है नागिन, ऐसे खेलेगी जहरीला खेल

दर्शकों की मांग और शो की लोकप्रियता को देखते हुए, बालाजी फिल्म्स का बहुप्रतीक्षित शो 'नागिन' अपने चौथे सीजन के साथ फिर से वापिस आ रहा है।

10 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:06

2019 में ये ट्वीट बना पीएम मोदी का 'गोल्डन ट्वीट' ,विराट कोहली समेत कई हैशटैग भी किए गए पसंद

10 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 5:33

11 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

10 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना 1:37

पोखरण में दिखी भारत की ताकत, सेना ने होवित्जर तोपों से बरसाए ये 'खास' बम

10 दिसंबर 2019

कैब 1:04

नागरिकता बिल पर ओवैसी ने शिवसेना को बताया भांगड़ा करने वाली पार्टी

10 दिसंबर 2019

Related

public problem
Poonch

सैलां के लोगों ने मुगलरोड पर ट्रामा सैन्टर बनाने की मांग की

7 दिसंबर 2019

डाक बंगला में आयोजित कुल हिंद मुशायरे में कलाम पेश करते शायर
Poonch

पुंछ के जाने माने लेखक एंव शायर बशीर बटट की याद में कुल हिन्द मुशायरे का आयोजन

8 दिसंबर 2019

पुंछ जिले में नियंत्रण रेखा के गांव माल्टी से कलसां की सडक का उदघाटन करते पी डब्लयू डी कमीश्नर सै?
Poonch

पीडब्लूडी कमीश्नर सैक्रेट्री पुंछ दोरे पर पहुंचे कई विकास कार्यों के नींव पत्थर रखे

8 दिसंबर 2019

waste collection
Poonch

नगरपालिका अब घर घर से जमा करेगी कचरा

8 दिसंबर 2019

एनसीसी द्वारा स्वच्छता अभियान
Poonch

एनसीसी ने मनाया सशस्त्र सेना झंडा दिवस

8 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

सीमा पर पाकिस्तान ने बरसाए गोले, जवाबी कार्रवाई में मारे गए चार पाक सैनिक, कई चौकियां तबाह

13 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited