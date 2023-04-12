Jammu and Kashmir: शोपियां के चकुरा में आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई शुरू

जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकियों के खिलाफ सुरक्षाबलों का ऑपरेशन लगातार जारी है। शोपियां के चकुरा इलाके में आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई है।

J&K | Encounter has started at Chakoora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police