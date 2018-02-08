अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   truck driver arrested in jashodaben car accident case

कार दुर्घटना में बाल-बाल बची थीं जसोदा बेन, पुलिस ने ट्रक चालक को किया गिरफ्तार

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 02:43 PM IST
truck driver arrested in jashodaben car accident case
file photo - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की पत्नी जसोदा बेन की कार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने के मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपी ट्रक चालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। अब पुलिस पूरे मामले की जांच कर रही है।

जानकारी के अनुसार, जसोदा बेन बारां जिले के अटरू में वैवाहिक समारोह में शामिल होने के बाद रिश्तेदारों के साथ गुजरात के ऊंझा जा रही थीं। इसी दौरान चित्तौड़गढ़-कोटा हाईवे नम्बर 27 पर बेगूं के नजदीक काटूंदा मोड़ पर जसोदा बेन की कार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की पत्नी जसोदा बेन की कार जिस ट्रक से टकराई उसके चालक को चित्तौड़गढ़ जिले के पारसोली थाना पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। ट्रक चालक झारखंड निवासी पूरण यादव है।

RELATED

गौरतलब है कि हादसे में जसोदा बेन के रिश्तेदार बसंत भाई की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई थी।
आगे पढ़ें

ये है पूरा मामला, जानिए
jashodaben narendra modi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

video viral alia bhatt always wanted to marry with Ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर ने आलिया को लगाई डांट, वायरल वीडियो में बोलीं- 'मैं रणबीर से शादी करना चाहती थी'

8 फरवरी 2018

Birthday Special, When Jagjit Singh song holds flight on air
Bollywood

B'Day Spl : जगजीत सिंह की गजल पर पायलट ने आधे घंटे हवा में रोका था विमान, देर से हुई थी लैंडिंग

8 फरवरी 2018

death wish trailer out in hindi
Hollywood

44 साल पहले बनी फिल्म की रीमेक है 'डेथ विश', Trailer में दिखा जबरदस्त एक्शन

8 फरवरी 2018

Sonakshi Sinha says she is called a cow by celebrity model
Bollywood

बढ़े हुए वजन पर सोनाक्षी को कहा गया था 'गाय', 8 साल बाद सुनाई आपबीती

8 फरवरी 2018

five bollywood couples who have contacted with their ex-partners as a friend
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड का खास 5 जोड़ियां, तलाक लेने के बाद भी नहीं तोड़ी दोस्ती

8 फरवरी 2018

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer film 2.0 release date postponed
Bollywood

अभी और करना होगा इंतजार, 450 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म की रिलीज डेट फिर आगे बढ़ी

8 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh comment on anushka sharma film pari tearser
Bollywood

अनुष्का के खून से सने चेहरे को देख डरे एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, पति के बाद इस एक्टर ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

8 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh opens up about the biggest competion of bollywood movies
Bollywood

रणवीर ने दिखाए तेवर, बताया कौन है इस समय सबसे बड़ा 'कॉम्पिटीशन'

8 फरवरी 2018

Anupriya Goenka speaks about Swara Bhaskar open letter
Bollywood

दीपिका के बाद रतन सिंह की पहली पत्नी आईं सामने, बोलीं - ऐसे सीन को गंभीरता से न लें

8 फरवरी 2018

Anushka and Virat get a book full of love poems as a gift from parent
Bollywood

अनुष्का को विराट के सास-ससुर से मिला ऐसा Valentine गिफ्ट, देखते ही खुश हो जाएगा न्यूली मैरिड कपल

8 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

protest start in varanasi after grp beat manduadih rail staff
Varanasi

मंडुवाडीह स्टेशन पर जीआरपी ने रेलकर्मी को पीटा, कर्मचारियों ने ट्रैक जामकर दिया धरना

पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के मंडुवाडीह स्टेशन पर बुधवार की शाम जीआरपी के सिपाहियों ने शिवगंगा सुपरफास्ट एक्सप्रेस की जनरल बोगियों के गेट न खोलने पर एक रेलकर्मी को पीट दिया।

8 फरवरी 2018

false ceiling fall in up vidhan sabha
Lucknow

यूपी विधानसभा में गिरी फॉल सीलिंग, चपेट में आ सकते थे विपक्ष के नेता

8 फरवरी 2018

JE test results declared
Dehradun

जेई की भर्ती परीक्षा का रिजल्ट घोषित, परिणाम जानने के लिए इस लिंक पर जाएं

8 फरवरी 2018

family of died farmers gets insurance claim payout after Seven Long Years
Madhya Pradesh

इस तरह किसानों के परिवारों को सात साल बाद मिल पाई बीमा राशि

8 फरवरी 2018

electronic ticket vending machine starts working at Delhi zoo
Delhi NCR

DELHI ZOO में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मशीन से मिलेगा टिकट, लंबी कतारों से मिलेगी मुक्ति

8 फरवरी 2018

dooru deputy commissioner suspended in unfurl the national flag on 26 jan
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः गणतंत्र दिवस पर तिरंगा न फहराने के मामले में तहसीलदार निलंबित

8 फरवरी 2018

Question paper of three districts changed overnight, second paper sent in Auraiya, Etawah, Banda
Allahabad

रातों-रात बदले गए तीन जिलों के प्रश्न पत्र, औरैया, इटावा, बांदा में भेजे दूसरे प्रश्न पत्र

8 फरवरी 2018

rare herb disappeared from himalayas region
Dehradun

क्लाइमेट में आया ऐसा चेंज कि हिमालय के इस क्षेत्र से गायब हो गई दुर्लभ जड़ी-बूटी

8 फरवरी 2018

ACB's former DG Devrajan got relief from the Rajasthan court
Jaipur

एसीबी के पूर्व डीजी देवराजन को मिली कोर्ट से राहत, जानिए पूरा मामला

8 फरवरी 2018

blow to uttarakhand school education board, CBSE will hold exams
Dehradun

केंद्र सरकार के इस कदम से मिट जाएगा उत्तराखंड शिक्षा बोर्ड का अस्तित्व

8 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

फाइटर जेट 'तेजस' में फ्रांस के एयरफोर्स चीफ ने भरी उड़ान

बुधवार को जोधपुर एयरबेस से फ्रांस एयरफोर्स के चीफ आंद्रे लेनाटा ने भारत में निर्मित फाइटर जेट ‘तेजस’ में उड़ान भरी। इससे पहले तीन फरवरी को अमेरिकी एयरफोर्स के चीफ ऑफ स्टॉफ जनरल डेविड एल गोल्डफिन ने भी तेजस में उड़ान भरी थी।

8 फरवरी 2018

muslim elderly beaten in Rajsthan for forcing to saying jai shriram 3:45

VIDEO: ‘जय श्री राम’ का नारा लगवाने के लिए बुजुर्ग की पिटाई

7 फरवरी 2018

Watch: Toll plaza employees thrash army person, family over toll discount 1:01

VIDEO: सेना के जवान और उसके परिवार के साथ टोलकर्मियों की गुंडई

6 फरवरी 2018

after watching padmawat film karni sena supporting sanjay leela bhansali 1:24

अब पद्मावत के समर्थन में उतरी करणी सेना, फिल्म को दी हरी झंडी

3 फरवरी 2018

these 5 factors will affect bjp in rajasthan elections after it lost bypolls 3:40

राजस्थान में मिली हार के बाद इन पांच वजहों से और भी ज्यादा परेशान है बीजेपी

3 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.