Download App
आपका शहर Close

साईकिल पर भारत भ्रमण के लिए निकला ये शख्स लोगों को बांट रहा पौधे, जानिए क्यों

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 02:48 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
This person, who came out to visit India on a cycle, is sharing the seeds, know why

नरपत सिंहPC: amar ujala

वह अपनी साईकिल पर ही भारत के भ्रमण के लिए निकला है। इस दौरान अब तक अपनी हजारों किलोमीटर की यात्रा में वह रास्ते में लोगों को पौधे भी बांट रहा है।
दरअसल, हरित भारत का संदेश देने के लिए अपने बुलंद इरादों के साथ जम्मू कश्मीर से गत 1 दिसम्बर को साईकिल पर निकले पर्यावरण प्रेमी नरपत सिंह राजपुरोहित आज जैसलमेर पहुंचे। यहां पुष्प मालाओं के साथ उनका स्वागत किया गया। पिछले 25 दिनों में वह करीब 2500 किलोमीटर की यात्रा अपनी साईकिल से तय कर चुका है। उन्होंने बताया कि अपनी इस यात्रा के दौरान उन्होंने भारत के जम्मू कश्मीर, पंजाब, हिमाचल प्रदेश व राजस्थान के गांवों में जाकर लोगों को पौधे वितरण किए हैं।

अभी तक पुरोहित ने 3000 पौधों को वितरण रास्ते में स्कूलों, गांव, ढाणियों, पुलिस थानों में किया है। उनके इस कार्य में जम्मू कश्मीर के रहने वाले नरपत के ​दोस्त चिकित्सक भी साथ हैं। वे एक माह का अवकाश लेकर उनके साथ गाड़ी लेकर चल रहे हैं जिसमे पौधे ओर खाने—पीने का सामान है।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
Comments

Browse By Tags

bharat bhraman bicycle bharat bhraman harit bharat abhiyan

स्पॉटलाइट

Bigg Boss 11: इस कंटेस्टेंट की सालों बाद खुली पोल, प्रिंसिपल ने घर ले जाकर दी थी सेक्स...

  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
bigg boss 11 vikas gupta revealed principal chat about her daughter

VIDEO: पिछली बार मुंह में नोट दबाकर नाची थीं अनुष्‍का, इस बार किया कुछ ऐसा देखकर चौंक गए विराट

  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dance together at mumbai reception

अपनी स्टाइल से विराट ने फिर किया क्लीन बोल्ड, आउटफिट को लेकर हुआ बड़ा कंफ्यूजन

  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Virat Kohli Mumbai Wedding Reception Attire

ना सिंदूर, ना हेवी जूलरी, मुंबई में बिलकुल अलग रूप में दिखी दिल्ली की दुल्हन अनुष्का

  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Mumbai Reception Dress

VIDEO: अमिताभ को देख खुशी से पागल हुईं अनुष्का, PM मोदी के स्टाइल में किया सम्मान

  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
amitabh bachchan reached at virat and anushka mumbai reception

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तानी मीडिया की बदसलूकी का वीडियो सामने आया, मां-पत्नी से पूछे ऐसे सवाल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने ट्वीट कर उड़ाया पीएम मोदी का मजाक

Congress Leader Manish Tiwari pass funny comment on pm narendra modi

Most Read

जेडीयू नेता बोले- BJP से समझौता नहीं करने वालों के खिलाफ होती है साजिश

JDU Uday Narayan Choudhary said Conspiracy is hatched against those who do not compromise with BJP
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हार्दिक पटेल ने 'थामा' लालटेन, तेजस्वी यादव ने यह कहा

Hardik Patel lights lantern in gujarat Tejashwi Yadav retweets hardik tweet
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ठंड ने बरपाया कहर, 30 दिसंबर तक बंद रहेंगे एक से कक्षा आठ तक के स्कूल

schools of raebareli to remain close till 30 dec because of winter.
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

लालू जी ने भाजपा का साथ दिया होता तो आज 'राजा हरिश्चंद्र' होते: तेजस्वी यादव

Tejashwi Yadav said If Lalu yadav had allied with BJP he would have considered as Raja Harishchandra
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जम्मू-कश्मीरः बौखलाए पाकिस्तान ने नौशेरा सेक्टर में किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन

ceasefire violation by pakistan army at noshera sector
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

दिल्लीवालों को केजरीवाल सरकार ने दिया झटका, 20% तक बढ़ाए पानी के दाम

delhi jal board hikes water tarrif by 20 percent, no change in 20 thousand litre opposition attack
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!