अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   rajyavardhan singh rathore begins the Jaipur Mahakhel 2018

पीएम मोदी के लिए ये क्या कह गए खेल मंत्री, सुनने वाले भी रह गए दंग

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 06:32 PM IST
rajyavardhan singh rathore begins the Jaipur Mahakhel 2018
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और खेल राज्य मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह - फोटो : amar ujala
राजस्थान की राजधानी जयपुर में आज जयपुर महाखेल का शुभारंभ हुआ। इस दौरान युवा कार्यक्रम और खेल राज्यमंत्री कर्नल राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी के लिए कुछ ऐसा कहा कि सुनने वाले भी दंग रह गए।

दरअसल, जयपुर के आमेर स्थित नवलखा स्टेडियम में जयपुर महाखेल-2018 का शुभारंभ हुआ। वॉलीबाल और खो-खो जैसे खेलों को प्रोत्साहित करने के मकसद से शुरू हुए इस महाखेल का शुभारंभ केन्द्रीय खेल राज्यमंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने किया। केन्द्रीय मंत्री राठौड़ ने यहां मौजूद खिलाड़ियों और लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि देश का सिपाही और खिलाड़ी तिरंगे की शान के लिए लड़ते हैं। इनसे प्रेरणा लेकर ही यह महाखेल करवाया जा रहा है।

RELATED

राज्यवर्धन राठौड़ ने समारोह में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि वे देश के ऐसे पीएम हैं जो 18 घंटे तक देश के लिए काम करते हैं। ये सुनकर यहां मौजूद लोग भी दंग रह गए और समारोह स्थल तालियों की गड़गड़ाहट से गूंज उठा। इस मौके पर बीजेपी के संगठन मंत्री चंद्रशेखर सहित कई गणमान्य लोग भी मौजूद रहे।
आगे पढ़ें

चार सौ से ज्यादा टीमें ले रहीं हिस्सा
pm narendra modi rajyavardhan singh rathore jaipur mahakhel 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika Release date postponed
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद अब बढ़ी 'झांसी की रानी' की मुश्किलें, रिलीज पर गहराया संकट, जानिए क्यों

4 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar walked on his hand for padman promotion
Bollywood

पैडमैन को सुपरहिट कराने के लिए अक्षय ने अपनाया अनोखा तरीका, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

4 फरवरी 2018

nanda to anushka sharma 5 actresses play ghost role in film
Bollywood

नंदा से लेकर अनुष्का तक, ये 5 एक्ट्रेसेस मरने के बाद भी फिल्म में निभाया लीड रोड

4 फरवरी 2018

sushmita sen walks to lakme fashion week 2018
Bollywood

42 की उम्र में सुष्मिता ने पहली बार पहनीं वेडिंग ड्रेस, तस्वीरें देख कहेंगे दुल्हन हो तो ऐसी

4 फरवरी 2018

rajkummar rao and anil kapoor hanging out in a chemist shop padman challenge
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर बेचने लगे सैनिटरी पैड, माधुरी दीक्षित और प्रियंका चोपड़ा को दिया ये चैलेंज

4 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan reached in Ram Kapoor show comedy high school replace Rani Mukherjee
Bollywood

सलमान ने फिर निभाई रानी मुखर्जी के साथ दोस्ती, बीमार होते हुए भी किया कुछ ऐसा काम

4 फरवरी 2018

romance stories 5 cricketers with bollywood actress
Bollywood

बुमराह ही नहीं इन 5 क्रिकेटर्स ने भी चुराया एक्ट्रेसेस का दिल, ऐसा है बॉलीवुड और खेल का कनेक्शन

4 फरवरी 2018

women protest against Ram gopal Varma's film God Sex and Truth in Andhra Pradesh
Bollywood

रामगोपाल वर्मा की फिल्म 'गॉड, सेक्स एंड ट्रूथ' को लेकर कहां मचा है बवाल और क्यों?

4 फरवरी 2018

know about how to cook lentils of Green peas
Healthy Food

रेसिपी: सेहत के साथ रखें स्वाद का भी ख्याल, ऐसे बनाएं हरी मटर की दाल

4 फरवरी 2018

avoid these harmful mistakes while eating the food
Healthy Food

खाना खाते समय भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलतियां, वर्ना बाद में पछताना पड़ेगा

4 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Contesting election is a democratic right Raman Singh says on Ajit Jogi contesting from Rajnandgaon
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ः CM रमन सिंह की अजीत जोगी को खुली चुनौती, बोले- जहां से चाहें लड़ लें चुनाव

छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस जोगी पार्टी के संस्थापक और राज्य के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी के राजनांदगांव सीट से चुनाव लड़ने की खबरों पर छत्तीसगढ़ के वर्तमान मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह ने अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ी है।

4 फरवरी 2018

ceasefire violation in shahpur sector of poonch district firing going on both sides of Loc
Jammu

J&K: पूंछ के शाहपुर सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान ने किया सीजफायर उल्लंघन, एक जवान घायल

4 फरवरी 2018

on implementing the order of supreme court Maharashtra government can sack 11,700 people
Maharashtra

सरकारी SC/ST कर्मचारियों को निकालेगी महाराष्ट्र सरकार, जानें क्या है वजह

4 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan kota stealing from a jewellery shop recorded in cctv footage
Jaipur

महिला ने ज्वैलरी शोरूम से यूं उड़ाया सवा लाख का गोल्ड नेकलेस

4 फरवरी 2018

डेढ़ लाख न देने पर डेयरी संचालक की गोली मारकर हत्या
Ghaziabad

डेढ़ लाख न देने पर डेयरी संचालक की गोली मारकर हत्या

4 फरवरी 2018

स्वास्थ्य विभाग में डॉक्टर ही नहीं अफसरों का भी टोटा
Kaushambi

स्वास्थ्य विभाग में डॉक्टर ही नहीं अफसरों का भी टोटा

4 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan bikaner kisan hunkar rally in the leadership of hanuman beniwal
Jaipur

हजारों किसानों के साथ 'हनुमान' ने भरी हुंकार, सरकार को घेरने की तैयारी

4 फरवरी 2018

railway ticket collector cannot allow extra passengers in reserve coaches
Lucknow

रिजर्व कोच में नहीं चलेगी टीटी की मनमानी, अधिक यात्रियों पर देना होगा जीआरपी को जवाब

4 फरवरी 2018

thousand senior citizens went to Tirupati Balaji temple
Jaipur

60 की उम्र पार कर चुके एक हजार बुजुर्ग करेंगे तिरुपति बालाजी के दर्शन

4 फरवरी 2018

man shot in love affair, three people sued
Meerut

प्रेम-प्रसंग में युवक को गोली मारी, तीन लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

4 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

अब पद्मावत के समर्थन में उतरी करणी सेना, फिल्म को दी हरी झंडी

राजस्थान समेत चार राज्यों में फिल्म को रोकने के लिए जिस राष्ट्रीय करणी सेना ने आंदोलन किया, मरने-मारने की धमकी दी, आज वही इस फिल्म को देखने के बाद इसके समर्थन में आ गयी है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

3 फरवरी 2018

these 5 factors will affect bjp in rajasthan elections after it lost bypolls 3:40

राजस्थान में मिली हार के बाद इन पांच वजहों से और भी ज्यादा परेशान है बीजेपी

3 फरवरी 2018

congress wins all three seats of rajasthan by polls 1:39

राजस्थान में बीजेपी ढेर, कांग्रेस ने जीती तीनों सीटें

2 फरवरी 2018

BJP LEADER GHANSHYAM TIWARI TARGETS VASUNDHRA RAJE AND PM MODI OVER DEFEAT IN RAJASTHAN 0:36

बीजेपी के इस नेता ने बोला पीएम मोदी पर हमला, बताया राजस्थान में क्यों हारी पार्टी

2 फरवरी 2018

FATHER BEATS UP HIS CHILDREN BRUTALL IN RAJASTHAN, GOT ARRESTED AFTER VIDEO GOES VIRAL 3:18

VIDEO: इस 'जल्लाद' बाप ने ‘फांसी’ पर लटकाकर अपने बच्चों को पीटा

1 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Rahul gandhi is the only option for PM Narendra Modi says congress
India News

कांग्रेस ने बताया, देश की राजनीति में कौन है पीएम मोदी का विकल्प

4 फरवरी 2018

congress president rahul gandhi targets pm narendra modi on naga accord
India News

राहुल गांधी ने कसा पीएम पर तंज, बोले- क्या हुआ ऐतिहासिक नगा संधि का

4 फरवरी 2018

PM Narendra Modi wrote 'Exam Warriors' book tips for exam stress
India News

पीएम मोदी के इन मंत्रों से दूर होगा एग्जाम का स्ट्रेस

3 फरवरी 2018

anamika of una selected as best ncc cadet of india
Shimla

हिमाचल की बेटी बनीं देश की बेस्ट कैडेट, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने दिया गोल्ड

31 जनवरी 2018

Republic Day 2018: Parade at Rajpath, New Delhi, World will see the Democratic power of India today
India News

राजपथ पर सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र की झलक, पहली बार होंगी ये बातें

26 जनवरी 2018

Padma Shri Award 2018 for 73 Anomalous Heroes
National

Republic Day 2018: गुमनाम नायकों को अहम योगदान के लिए पद्मश्री सम्मान

26 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.