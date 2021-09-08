राजस्थान: भाजपा विधायक मेघवाल के पत्र पर कटारिया ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- पार्टी के निर्णय का करूंगा पालन

Rajasthan | He is a senior leader, I'll not comment. But if he has complained against me, then the party may investigate the matter. I will abide by the party's decision: Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria on BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal's letter to state party chief against him pic.twitter.com/OLCsOLVwv6— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021
