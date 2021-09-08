बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Rajasthan: On BJP MLA Meghwals letter, Kataria said – I will follow the partys decision

राजस्थान: भाजपा विधायक मेघवाल के पत्र पर कटारिया ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- पार्टी के निर्णय का करूंगा पालन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Wed, 08 Sep 2021 03:25 PM IST

सार

राजस्थान के भाजपा नेता व पूर्व मंत्री गुलाब कटारिया के खिलाफ विधायक कैलाश मेघवाल ने पार्टी के प्रदेश प्रमुख को पत्र लिखा है। इस पर कटारिया ने यह बात कही।
 
गुलाब चंद कटारिया
गुलाब चंद कटारिया

विस्तार

राजस्थान के पूर्व मंत्री व वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता गुलाब चंद कटारिया ने कहा है कि कैलाश मेघवाल द्वारा की गई उनकी शिकायत पर वह कोई टिप्पणी नहीं करेंगे। यदि उन्होंने मेरी शिकायत की है तो पार्टी जांच करेगी। मैं पार्टी के निर्णय का पालन करूंगा।
बता दें, मेघवाल ने प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष को कटारिया की शिकायत की है। मेघवाल ने पत्र में कटारिया पर पार्टी को नुकसान पहुंचाने का आरोप लगाया है। 
 

city & states jaipur rajasthan kailash meghwal bjp gulab chand kataria bjp
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

