राफेल डील पर सवाल के बीच फ्रांस के एयरफोर्स चीफ आज उड़ाएंगें तेजस

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 08:25 AM IST
आंद्रे लनाटा
भारत की राजनीति में रक्षा सौदों को लेकर अक्सर बवाल मचता रहता है। इन दिनों ऐसा ही फ्रांस के साथ हुए लड़ाकू विमान राफेल डील को लेकर हो रहा है। राहुल गांधी से लेकर अन्य कांग्रेसी नेता डील को लेकर हुए समझौते की खुलासे की बात कह रहे है। वहीं दूसरी और फ्रांस एयरफोर्स के चीफ चार दिवसीय दौरे पर भारत में है। फ्रांस एयरफोर्स के चीफ आॅफ स्टॉफ जनरल आंद्रे लेनाटा आज जोधपुर में भारत में निर्मित हल्का लड़ाकू विमान तेजस उड़ाएंगें। वे ऐसा करने वाले दूसरे विदेशी एयरफोर्स चीफ होंगे। 

