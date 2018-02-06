अपना शहर चुनें

925 करोड़ लुटने से बचे, हो सकती थी देश की सबसे बड़ी डकैती, दस से ज्यादा गोली चली

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 09:15 AM IST
पुलिस से बेखौफ बदमाशों ने बीती रात जयपुर शहर के बीचोंबीच स्थित एक्सिस बैंक की मुख्य ब्रांच में डकैती का प्रयास किया। जानकारी के अनुसार 15 बदमाशों ने रात्रि करीब 2.30 बजे जयपुर में एक्सिस बैंक की मुख्य शाखा में पहले यहां मौजूद निजी कंपनी के गार्ड को बंधक बनाया उसके बाद डकैती का प्रयास किया। लेकिन मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस के गश्ती वाहन और बैंक में मौजूद पुसिलकर्मी की बहादुरी से डकैती का विफल हो गई। पुलिस के अनुसार इस बैंक में करीब 925 करोड़ रुपए थे।

सीसीटीवी में कैद तस्वीरें
