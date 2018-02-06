अपना शहर चुनें

आईपीएल को लेकर जयपुर उत्साहित, पांच साल बाद होंगे मैच, तैयारियों जोरों पर

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 11:20 AM IST
फाइल फोटो।
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2018 का अप्रेल से शुरू हो रहा सीजन खास होने वाला है। क्योंकि दुनिया भर में गुलाबी नगरी के नाम से मशहूर जयपुर भी इस वर्ष एक बार फिर से आईपीएल का गवाह बनेगा। जयपुर के सवाई मानसिंह स्टेडियम में पांच वर्ष बाद आईपीएल के मैच खेले जाएंगे। वहीं विशेष बात यह है ​कि दो वर्ष से बीसीसीआई का बैन झेल रही राजस्थान रॉयल्स की टीम की भी इस वर्ष आईपीएल में वापसी कर रही है। आईपीएल की तैयारियों को लेकर राजस्थान क्रिकेट ऐसोसिएशन भी खासा उत्साहित है। इसलिए एसएमएस स्टेडियम में आईपीएल को लेकर तैयारियां जोरों पर है। 

आज होगी मीटिंग
ipl 2018

