कोर्ट ने मांगा तीन माह में काटे गए चालानों का विवरण, ये है पूरा माजरा

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 12:07 PM IST
rajasthan high court said to give details of three months challan
court
राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने चालान के नाम पर मनमानी और वाहन चालकों को प्रताड़ित करने को लेकर राजस्थान और हरियाणा के बीच स्थित शाहजहांपुर चेक पोस्ट पर तीन माह में काटे गए चालानों का विवरण 16 फरवरी तक पेश करने को है। न्यायाधीश मनीष भंडारी एकलपीठ ने यह आदेश कार केरियर एसोसिएशन की ओर से दायर याचिका पर प्रारंभिक सुनवाई करते हुए दिए।

याचिका में कहा गया कि परिवहन विभाग की ओर से एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों के वाहनों के अनावश्यक चालान काटे जा रहे हैं। इन वाहनों के चालान काटते समय उनके दोष का खुलासा तक नहीं किया जाता। इन वाहनों के राजस्थान में प्रवेश करने पर बेवजह पांच हजार रुपए तक जुर्माना वसूला जा रहा है। इस पर अदालत ने चेक पोस्ट पर गत तीन माह में काटे गए चालानों की जानकारी पेश करने को कहा है।

rajasthan news jaipur news court news

