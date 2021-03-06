शहर चुनें

राजस्थान में कोरोना: गुजरात समेत चार राज्यों से आने वालों को दिखानी होगी निगेटिव रिपोर्ट

Gaurav Pandey न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय
Updated Sat, 06 Mar 2021 09:14 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पिक्साबे
कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के मामलों में एक बार फिर तेजी को देखते हुए राजस्थान सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है। राज्य के गृह विभाग ने शनिवार को बताया कि चार राज्यों से आने वाले लोगों के लिए प्रदेश में प्रवेश के लिए निगेटिव आरटी-पीसीआर जांच रिपोर्ट पेश करना अनिवार्य होगा। इन राज्यों में गुजरात, मध्यप्रदेश, हरियाणा और पंजाब शामिल हैं। 
