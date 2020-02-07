शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   kashmiri minor boy murdered by his colleague in jaipur

जयपुर में कश्मीरी लड़के की पीट-पीटकर हत्या

पीटीआई, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 06:00 PM IST
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें

जयपुर के एक होटल में काम करने वाले एक 17 वर्षीय कश्मीरी लड़के को उसके सहयोगी ने पीट-पीट कर मार डाला। पुलिस के मुताबिक, बासित जम्मू और कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा के रहने वाला था। उसके साथी आदित्य (22) ने बुधवार रात हरमारा इलाके में बासित को पीट पीटकर अधमरा कर दिया।

विज्ञापन
एसएचओ रमेश सैनी ने बताया कि घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही बासित के दोस्त वारदात की जगह पर पहुंचे और उसे अस्पताल ले गए, जहां गुरुवार रात इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है और मामले की जांच जारी है।

अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

sarkari naukri 2020 live
Government Jobs

Sarkari Naukri 2020 Live : राज्य और केंद्र के कई सरकारी विभागों में हो रही हैं बंपर भर्तियां

7 फरवरी 2020

petrol diesel price reduced again know how much you have to pay
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price Today: तेल की कीमत में भारी कटौती, एक लीटर के लिए आपको चुकाने होंगे इतने पैसे

7 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
National

राजस्थान सरकार का पायलट प्रोजेक्ट, घटनास्थल पर 15 मिनट में पहुंचेगी पुलिस

7 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
नात पढ़ती सुमाइला।
Aligarh

अपराजिता के सम्मान के लिए सभी हो जाएं एक

7 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस पर अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते उपायुक्त यशेंन्द्र सिंह।
Rewari

कोरोना वायरसः चीनी नागरिकों को नहीं मिल रहे होटल

6 फरवरी 2020

Crime
Rewari

टैंकर से तेल चोरी करते दो गिरफ्तार

6 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
kashmiri boy jaipur kupwara district murdered
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

GDSA
Tech Diary

गूगल को बड़ा झटका देने की तैयारी में Huawei, Oppo, Vivo और Xiaomi

7 फरवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: फिनाले के बाद दोबारा साथ नजर आ सकते हैं सिद्धार्थ-रश्मि, मिला बड़ा ऑफर!

7 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra
Television

Bigg Boss 13: फिनाले से आठ दिन पहले सिद्धार्थ ने लिया चौंकाने वाला फैसला, पता चलते ही रो पड़े पारस

7 फरवरी 2020

Shehnaz, Aarti and Mahira
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अपने आपको बचाने में कामयाब हो गए 'एलीट क्लब' मेंबर्स, अब नॉमिनेटेड हैैं ये चार लोग

7 फरवरी 2020

भारतीय स्टेट बैंक सावधि जमा
Banking Beema

बड़ी खबर: बैंक ग्राहकों को झटका, SBI ने बदली एफडी पर ब्याज दर

7 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
manish sisodia
Delhi NCR

अपने OSD की गिरफ्तारी पर सिसोदिया ने कहा- सख्त सजा दो, भाजपा हमलावर

7 फरवरी 2020

ranjeet bachchan murder case
Gorakhpur

रणजीत बच्चन की 'कातिल' पत्नी स्मृति ने किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, बोली-पति के थे अवैध संबंध

7 फरवरी 2020

ranjeet bachchan murder case
Gorakhpur

'Exclusive: इसी फुटेज से बेपर्दा हुए रणजीत बच्चन के 'कातिल' और सामने आया बेवफा बीवी का 'बदला'

7 फरवरी 2020

Husband Murder His Wife and Three Month old son Brutally and commits suicide in rudrapur
Dehradun

भाई को फोन पर कहा सब कुछ खत्म कर रहा हूं, फिर कमरे का मंजर देख निकली घरवालों की चीखें, तस्वीरें... 

7 फरवरी 2020

ranjeet bachchan murder case
Lucknow

रणजीत हत्याकांड में नया खुलासा, तय थी हत्या की जगह, 25 को आखिरी बार हुई थी स्मृति-दीपेंद्र की बात

7 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

लोकसभा में डॉ हर्षवर्धन के साथ हाथापाई की कोशिश पर भड़के प्रह्लाद जोशी ने कांग्रेस पर दिया ये बयान

लोकसभा में शुक्रवार को कांग्रेस और भाजपा सांसदों के बीच हाथापाई की नौबत आने की घटना पर संसदीय कार्यमंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी ने कांग्रेस पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि डॉ हर्षवर्धन पर कांग्रेस सांसद के हमले की कोशिश कांग्रेस की 'गुंडई' है।

7 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया केस 1:18

निर्भया केस : पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने नया डेथ वारंट जारी करने से किया इनकार, कहा- फांसी देना अनैतिक

7 फरवरी 2020

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय 3:29

कोलकाता में सीएए के समर्थन में भाजपा की रैली, हिरासत में लिए गए कैलाश विजयवर्गीय

7 फरवरी 2020

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति-2019 7:14

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति-2019 सम्मान समारोह, लोकसभा अध्यक्ष करेंगे विजेताओं को सम्मानित

7 फरवरी 2020

एयरपोर्ट 1:25

अहमदाबाद एयरपोर्ट की सुरक्षा कर रही है 25 'भालूओं' की फौज, अधिकारियों ने अपना नायाब तरीका

7 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited