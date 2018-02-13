अपना शहर चुनें

'Super 30' के लिए इस खूबसूरत लोकेशन पर शूट करने आएंगे रितिक

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 02:50 PM IST
hrithik roshan too shoot his movie parts of super 30 at this beautiful location
super 30 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रितिक रोशन स्टारर 'सुपर 30' की शूटिंग जोर-शोर से चल रही है। इस दौरान कुछ सीन एक बेहद ही खूबसूरत जगह पर शूट किए जाएंगे।

जानकारी के अनुसार बिहार के फेमस आईआईटी कोचिंग संचालक आनंद कुमार पर बन रही उनकी बायोपिक 'सुपर 30' के कुछ सीन राजस्थान के सांभरलेक की बेहद ही खूबसूरत लोकेशन पर फिल्माए जाएंगे। फिलहाल वाराणसी में फिल्म की शूटिंग पूरी हो चुकी है। इसके बाद 18 फरवरी से राजस्थान के सांभर में इसकी शूटिंग शुरू होगी।

जयपुर से करीब 70 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर स्थित सांभरलेक में फिल्म की शूटिंग को लेकर सैट तैयार कर लिया गया है।
फिल्माए जाएंगे कुछ इस तरह के शॉट्स
hrithik roshan super 30 film

