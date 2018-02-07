अपना शहर चुनें

फाइटर जेट 'तेजस' में फ्रांस के एयरफोर्स चीफ ने भरी उड़ान

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 02:13 PM IST
आंद्रे लेनाटा
एशिया के सबसे बड़े सामरिक बेस से आज फ्रांस के एयरफोर्स चीफ आॅफ स्टॉफ ने भारत में ही निर्मित फाइटर जेट तेजस में उड़ान भरी। राजस्थान के जोधपुर एयरबेस से फ्रांस एयरफोर्स चीफ आंद्रे लेनाटा ने को-पायलट के तौर पर उड़ान भरी। आंद्रे लेनाटा से पूर्व तीन फरवरी को अमेरिकी एयरफोर्स के चीफ आॅफ स्टॉफ जनरल डेविड एल गोल्डफिन ने भी तेजस में उड़ान भरी थी। 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

