पाकिस्तान से प्रेम दिखाने वाले मणिशंकर अय्यर के खिलाफ परिवाद दायर

Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 09:59 PM IST
Complaint against Mani Shankar Aiyar in Kota Rajasthan for controversial statements
मणिशंकर अय्यर
पाकिस्तान के संबंध विवादित बयान देने वाले कांग्रेस से निलंबित नेता मणिशंकर अय्यर के खिलाफ अदालत में परिवाद पेश हुआ है। इस मामले में अब सुनवाई 20 फरवरी को होगी। 
परिवाद राजस्थान के कोटा की एक स्थानीय अदालत में दायर हुआ है। एडवोकेट अशोक चौधरी की ओर से दायर इस परिवाद में कहा है कि मणिशंकर अय्यर लगातार भारत विरोध बयानबाजी कर रहे है। उन्होंने भारत की विदेश नीति को गलत और पाकिस्तान की विदेशी नीति को सही ठहराया है, जो गलत है। 

गौरतलब है कि 11 फरवरी को कराची में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में मणिशंकर अय्यर ने विवादित बयान दिया था। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे गर्व है कि पाकिस्तान मुद्दों को हल करने के लिए बातचीत नहीं करना चाहता। मुझे पाकिस्तान से प्यार है। पाकिस्तान के लोग मुझे प्यार करते है, लेकिन भारत में उतरी नफरत मिलती है। 

मणिशंकर ने ये बयान उस दौरान दिया जब आतंकवादियो से मुठभेड चल रही थीं। परिवाद पर अब आगामी 20 फरवरी को परिवादी के बयान दर्ज किये जाने है और उसके बाद मामले की सुनवाई होगी। अय्यर इससे पहले भी कई बार विवादित बयान दे चुके हैं। 

