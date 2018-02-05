अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   bjp rajasthan leader saying that padmavat was reason for defeat in by poll

भाजपा नेता भी मान रहे 'पद्मावत' को हार का कारण, बचते नजर आए राजे के करीबी मंत्री

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 12:47 PM IST
bjp rajasthan leader saying that padmavat was reason for defeat in by poll
फाइल फोटो।
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म पद्मावत भले ही दुनिया भर में बंपर कमाई कर रही है। लेकिन राजस्थान में यह फिल्म सत्तारुढ़ भाजपा के लिए उपचुनावों में करारी हार का कारण बन गई। अब पद्मावत बनी हार का कारण इस बात को भाजपा के नेता भी स्वीकारने लगे है। दरअसल आज राजस्थान विधानसभा का बजट सत्र प्रारंभ होने से सरकार के उप मुख्य सचेतक मदन राठौड़ पद्मावत को हार का कारण बताया।

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

विरोध में थी कांग्रेस लेकिन फायदा मिला
padmavat padmaavat

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

salman khan and ali zafar to come together again for Bharat, film to release on Eid 2019
Bollywood

2019 की ईद पर फिर धमाका करेंगे 'टाइगर', सलमान की सुपरहिट जोड़ी फिर एक साथ

5 फरवरी 2018

abhishek bachchan tried his luck as a LIC agent know about unknown facts on his birthday
Bollywood

4 साल में 17 फ्लॉप और LIC एजेंट का काम, इन सबके के बावजूद पिता-पत्नी से 10 कदम आगे हैं अभिषेक बच्चन

5 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone shocking statement on Vishal Bharadwaj film
Bollywood

नई फिल्म की शूटिंग से पहले दीपिका का बड़ा बयान, कह दी ऐसी बात पड़ सकती है भारी

5 फरवरी 2018

Lady Gaga affected from Fibromyalgia disease
Hollywood

मशहूर सिंगर लेडी गागा इस खतरनाक बीमारी से लड़ रही हैं, आ‌खिरी 10 शो करने पड़ेंगे रद्द

5 फरवरी 2018

Kangana Ranaut reveals her marriage date, soon to get hitched
Bollywood

जल्द शादी करने जा रहीं हैं बॉलीवुड की क्वीन कंगना रनौत, खोला बड़ा राज

5 फरवरी 2018

tom cruise next film mission impossible fallout trailer watch
Hollywood

'मिशन इम्पॉसिबल: फॉलआउट' का ट्रेलर रिलीज, जबरदस्त एक्शन करते दिखे टॉम क्रूज

5 फरवरी 2018

Gautam Rode will tie the knot today with Pankhuri Awasthy at Alvar
Bollywood

14 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड से शादी करने जा रहे गौतम रोड, इस महल में लेंगे सात फेरे

5 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh narrates a shocking incident from Padmaavat sets
Bollywood

200 करोड़ कमाने के बाद रणवीर सिंह ने 'खिलजी' पर किया बड़ा खुलासा, जानकर सन्न रह जाएंगे दर्शक

5 फरवरी 2018

aamir khan secret superstar box office collection in cross 700 crores
Bollywood

आमिर की छोटी सी बेटी 'बाहुबली' पर पड़ी भारी, 700 करोड़ की कमाई कर बनाया रिकॉर्ड

5 फरवरी 2018

Three Myths Related To Vagina Women Should Stop Following Now
Fitness

महिलाओं के इस बॉडी पार्ट से जुड़ी 3 गलतफहमियां जान लें, वरना नतीजे खतरनाक

5 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

police arrested Kashmir madrassa teacher for assaulting minor in baramulla
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः नमाज के बहाने बुलाकर मदरसे में नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी शिक्षक गिरफ्तार

उत्तरी कश्मीर के बारामुला क्षेत्र के एक मदरसे में शिक्षक द्वारा नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है।

5 फरवरी 2018

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not take the bouquet on the runway
Meerut

हवाई पट्टी पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने नहीं लिया गुलदस्ता

5 फरवरी 2018

question raised on selection process of hpca dharamshala
Shimla

मैच से पहले एचपीसीए की चयन प्रक्रिया पर उठे सवाल, यहां जानिए पूरा मामला

5 फरवरी 2018

varanasi congress team may be changed
Varanasi

लगातार हार के बाद बदलाव की तैयारी में कांग्रेस, राहुल गांधी की टीम ने भेजी सर्वे रिपोर्ट

5 फरवरी 2018

on implementing the order of supreme court Maharashtra government can sack 11,700 people
Maharashtra

सरकारी SC/ST कर्मचारियों को निकालेगी महाराष्ट्र सरकार, जानें क्या है वजह

4 फरवरी 2018

66.37 lakh students will sit with Mahakumbh of examinations tomorrow
Allahabad

परीक्षाओं का महाकुंभ कल से, 66.37 लाख विद्यार्थी बैठेंगे

5 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan bikaner kisan hunkar rally in the leadership of hanuman beniwal
Jaipur

हजारों किसानों के साथ 'हनुमान' ने भरी हुंकार, सरकार को घेरने की तैयारी

4 फरवरी 2018

bjp MP Hukum Singh passes away at Noida's JP Hospital after breathing difficulties
Delhi NCR

कैराना से भाजपा सांसद हुकुम सिंह के निधन से सियासी पार्टियों में शोक, आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार

4 फरवरी 2018

Contesting election is a democratic right Raman Singh says on Ajit Jogi contesting from Rajnandgaon
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ः CM रमन सिंह की अजीत जोगी को खुली चुनौती, बोले- जहां से चाहें लड़ लें चुनाव

4 फरवरी 2018

azam khan comment on wasim rizvi statement given in ayodhya
Lucknow

राममंदिर विरोधियों को पाकिस्तान भेजने के बयान पर आजम का पलटवार, ' पाक नहीं अमेरिका भेजो'

3 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

अब पद्मावत के समर्थन में उतरी करणी सेना, फिल्म को दी हरी झंडी

राजस्थान समेत चार राज्यों में फिल्म को रोकने के लिए जिस राष्ट्रीय करणी सेना ने आंदोलन किया, मरने-मारने की धमकी दी, आज वही इस फिल्म को देखने के बाद इसके समर्थन में आ गयी है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

3 फरवरी 2018

these 5 factors will affect bjp in rajasthan elections after it lost bypolls 3:40

राजस्थान में मिली हार के बाद इन पांच वजहों से और भी ज्यादा परेशान है बीजेपी

3 फरवरी 2018

congress wins all three seats of rajasthan by polls 1:39

राजस्थान में बीजेपी ढेर, कांग्रेस ने जीती तीनों सीटें

2 फरवरी 2018

BJP LEADER GHANSHYAM TIWARI TARGETS VASUNDHRA RAJE AND PM MODI OVER DEFEAT IN RAJASTHAN 0:36

बीजेपी के इस नेता ने बोला पीएम मोदी पर हमला, बताया राजस्थान में क्यों हारी पार्टी

2 फरवरी 2018

FATHER BEATS UP HIS CHILDREN BRUTALL IN RAJASTHAN, GOT ARRESTED AFTER VIDEO GOES VIRAL 3:18

VIDEO: इस 'जल्लाद' बाप ने ‘फांसी’ पर लटकाकर अपने बच्चों को पीटा

1 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Padmavat Housefull in American Theatre
America

अमेरिकी थियेटरों में ‘पद्मावत’ हाउसफुल, एक दिन में दिखाए जा रहे 24 शो 

30 जनवरी 2018

district cheif of karni sena detained by sit
Delhi NCR

पद्मावत बवाल : बच्चों को घायल करने के मामले में करणी सेना के जिलाध्यक्ष को हिरासत में लिया

28 जनवरी 2018

bollywood cinema

पर्दे पर आई ‘पद्मावत’, सिनेमाघर में उमड़े दर्शक

28 जनवरी 2018

Padmavat remained away from the cine screen
Allahabad

सिने पर्दे से दूर ही रही पद्मावत

26 जनवरी 2018

Padmav did not take the first day, Force deployed
Ballia

पहले दिन नहीं लगी पद्मावत, फोर्स तैनात

26 जनवरी 2018

Protesters vandalised dhaba in Dewas Madhya Pradesh in protest against Padmaavat
Madhya Pradesh

Video: देवास में पद्मावत के विरोध में ढाबे में तोड़फोड़, पुलिस की मौजूदगी में उपद्रव

25 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.