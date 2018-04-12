शहर चुनें

कोलकाता हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई पश्चिम बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव पर रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 02:41 PM IST
कोलकाता हाईकोर्ट ने पश्चिम बंगाल में हो रहे पंचायत चुनाव पर 16 अप्रैल तक रोक लगा दी है। कोर्ट ने चुनाव आयोग से कहा है कि वह कोर्ट के सामने सारी रिपोर्ट पेश करे। कोर्ट ने आयोग को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि 16 अप्रैल तक चुनाव से जुड़ी सारी प्रक्रियाओं यहां तक की नॉमिनेशन वापस लेने से लेकर छटनी तक की प्रक्रिया पर रोक रहेगी। 
इससे पहले यह बीजेपी ने इस नॉमिनेशन की तारीख बढ़ाए जाने को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा भी खटखटाया था। जहां सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पश्चिम बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव में पर्चा भरने की अंतिम तारीख आगे बढ़ाने से इनकार कर दिया था। 

 आपको बता दें कि भाजपा ने 6 मार्च को कोर्ट में अर्जी लगाते हुए कहा था कि पश्चिम बंगाल में लोकतंत्र की हत्या की जा रही है क्योंकि सत्ताधारी तृणमूल कांग्रेस बड़े पैमाने पर चुनावी हिंसा कर रही है और दूसरी पार्टी के उम्मीदवारों के साथ मार पीट भी कर रही है। यही नहीं पंचायत चुनाव के लिए विपक्ष के उम्मीदवारों को पर्चा दाखिल नहीं करने दे रही है।

भाजपा ने यह भी आरोप लगाया है कि पश्चिम बंगाल चुनाव आयोग की ओर से नियुक्त सहायक पंचायत चुनाव पंजीकरण अधिकारी बीजेपी उम्मीदवारों को पर्चा के फॉर्म देने से इनकार कर रहा है।  पश्चिम बंगाल बीजेपी ने नामांकन पत्र ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध करवाने की मांग की थी।

 


 

